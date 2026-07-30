Dubai shelter sees strong demand for stray cats

Dubai’s new Animal Welfare Shelter has attracted a steady flow of prospective adopters, with residents visiting the Warsan facility to meet stray cats receiving treatment, vaccination and rehabilitation before being offered permanent homes.

The centre, located at the Birds and Pets Market, was opened by Dubai Municipality as part of a broader programme to improve animal welfare, encourage responsible pet ownership and manage the emirate’s stray-animal population through structured veterinary and adoption services.

Veterinary staff said the shelter had been busy since opening, reflecting strong public interest in adopting rescued animals rather than buying pets through commercial channels. Families and individual residents have visited the facility to view available cats and learn about the responsibilities involved in providing long-term care.

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The shelter can accommodate between 150 and 200 cats. Every animal receives a full health assessment and the required vaccinations before becoming eligible for adoption. Cats needing medical attention are treated at the centre, while those requiring surgery can be cared for in a fully equipped operating theatre supported by an intensive care unit and an isolation room.

Prospective adopters can meet animals in dedicated interaction rooms before deciding whether to proceed. Applicants are required to complete a form covering their living arrangements, ability to care for a pet and any allergies that could affect the placement.

Adopters must be at least 21 years old. A fee of Dh230 covers vaccination and registration costs, helping ensure that animals leave the shelter with the necessary medical and identification records.

Residents can browse animals through Dubai Municipality’s online adoption service or the DubaiNow application before visiting the centre. Digital listings provide information about each animal’s health and behaviour, allowing applicants to consider whether a particular cat or dog is suited to their household and lifestyle.

The online service is intended to reduce uncertainty in the adoption process and improve the chances of successful, lasting placements. Poorly matched adoptions can result in animals being returned, neglected or abandoned, making behavioural information and pre-adoption screening important parts of shelter management.

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The Warsan centre includes a Customer Happiness Centre, pre-adoption viewing areas, grooming facilities and rehabilitation spaces. It also operates a service to reunite lost animals with their owners after identification and ownership records have been verified.

Dubai Municipality has signed cooperation agreements with Vets Fur Pets Veterinary Clinic and Phoenix Veterinary Clinic to support the treatment of stray and free-roaming animals suffering from injuries or serious illnesses. The partnerships cover medical care, rehabilitation, training, community education and the exchange of veterinary expertise.

The clinics will also support programmes aimed at improving public understanding of animal welfare and responsible ownership. Officials are seeking greater participation from veterinary professionals, volunteers, community organisations and academic institutions as the shelter’s services expand.

Abdulla Al Hammadi, a veterinarian working with the initiative, said the response from residents had demonstrated strong community support for adoption. “We’ve been very busy in the last few days from people looking to adopt a cat,” he said. “It’s an awesome show of support and love from the community.”

The shelter forms part of a wider strategy for managing stray and loose companion animals through humane population-control measures. Dubai operates Trap-Neuter-Return and Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return programmes, under which cats are captured, sterilised and vaccinated before being returned to the areas where they were found.

Animals are returned only when doing so does not threaten public safety or their own wellbeing. Cats that are sick, injured, vulnerable or considered suitable for domestic placement may instead receive treatment and enter the adoption system.

The municipality has said its approach follows the One Health principle, which recognises the links between human health, animal health and environmental conditions. Proper management of stray populations can reduce the spread of disease, limit uncontrolled breeding and prevent unregulated feeding from creating sanitation problems.

The shelter’s opening follows the launch of 12 Ehsan smart feeding stations across Dubai. Ten units were planned for public parks and two for facilities operated by Dubai Holding.

The stations use artificial intelligence to identify stray animals, collect information and dispense food in a controlled manner. The pilot programme is intended to replace random feeding with a more organised system while supporting animal welfare and protecting public spaces.

Residents can report concerns involving stray animals through Dubai Municipality’s contact centre on 800900. Officials have also urged owners to arrange proper care for pets before travelling and to avoid abandoning animals when their personal circumstances change.