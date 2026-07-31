SkinLab The Medical Spa Recognised at the 2026 Singapore Retailers Association Awards (SRA) for Excellence in Beauty and Cosmetics

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2026 – SkinLab The Medical Spa has been named runner-up in the Beauty and Cosmetics Retailer category at the 2026 Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) Awards, one of the most established recognition programmes in the industry. The award recognises retailers who demonstrate strength across three main criteria: commitment to customer-centric experiences, a cohesive brand presence through a diverse product range, and innovative use of technology and strategy to drive measurable business impact.

For SkinLab, this reflects two decades of building a holistic beauty ecosystem spanning medical aesthetics, skin health, and wellness, under Dr Kelvin Chua, Senior Medical Director and Founder of SL Aesthetic Group. Treatments are personally developed by Dr Chua to address different skin concerns, such as acne, pigmentation, sensitivity, rosacea, dryness, and ageing. The medical spa also offers a range of skincare products formulated for Singapore’s humid climate and to support long-term skin health.

With 10 outlets islandwide, SkinLab has cared for more than 100,000 customers through this model of doctor-designed care. As no two skin conditions present the same way, each treatment can be customised to individual needs and preferences.

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SkinLab has also been recognised by Harper’s BAZAAR, HerWorld, and Singapore Women’s Weekly for treatments targeting deep hydration, rejuvenation, and complexion correction. Behind these treatment outcomes are medical-grade technologies, including the LDM Triple, a triple-frequency ultrasound that targets multiple skin depths simultaneously; FDA-approved Lumenis M22 IPL system for photorejuvenation and pigmentation; Onda Pro with Coolwaves™ technology for body contouring; and the globally-recognised HydraFacial.

The medical spa continuously invests in technology that improves the customer experience, including using AI-assisted skin analysis to support consultations alongside chatbot-based scheduling to reduce waiting time and streamline appointment bookings.

SkinLab’s commitment to holistic care extends beyond treatment sessions, promoting skin health literacy educational content and workshops with doctors from sister brand SL Aesthetic Clinic.

“This award is a valuable milestone that reflects how far SkinLab The Medical Spa has grown as a brand,” says Dr Chua. “From the very start, our brand was designed with the customer at the centre, and that principle continues to guide every treatment developed and every experience delivered moving forward. The brand remains committed to advancing medical-led facial treatments that address a wide range of skin concerns more effectively.”

Looking ahead, SkinLab The Medical Spa remains committed to advancing its medical-led approach to skin health, continuing to explore and adopt clinically validated technologies to deliver more individualised care while reinforcing its commitment to clinical excellence across all its outlets.

To learn more, visit: www.skinlabmedspa.com

Hashtag: #SkinLabTheMedicalSpa #SLAestheticGroup #SingaporeRetailersAssociation

https://www.skinlabmedspa.com

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About SkinLab The Medical Spa

SkinLab The Medical Spa brings together the attentive, understated service of a world-class spa with medically grounded aesthetic science. As the dedicated medical spa brand of SL Aesthetic Group, SkinLab focuses on non-invasive facial treatments for acne, pigmentation, sensitive skin, and overall skin rejuvenation, delivering evidence-based care that supports long-term skin health.

Founded in the 2000s, SL Aesthetic Group is a healthcare and aesthetics group specialising in skin and hair health, women’s wellness, and holistic medicine. Its portfolio includes SL Aesthetic Clinic, a doctor-led medical aesthetics practice; SkinLab The Medical Spa; TrichoLab, a specialist hair and scalp centre; PROLOGUE, a women’s wellness and lifestyle medical clinic; and Euphie Skin Solutions in Malaysia. Across its network of clinics and outlets, the Group offers a comprehensive range of FDA-approved aesthetic and medical treatments, all supervised by trained and certified healthcare professionals holding Certificates of Competency (COC) recognised by the Aesthetic Practice Oversight Committee (APOC).

SkinLab The Medical Spa operates 10 locations across Singapore, including its flagship medical spa at Wheelock Place, while SL Aesthetic Group has a network of more than 20 clinics and outlets across Singapore and Malaysia.