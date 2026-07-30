DeNet opens storage network to public users

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai-based DeNet has launched the fourth version of its decentralised storage protocol, opening infrastructure supported by more than seven million registered users to the public.

Storage Protocol v4 connects customers seeking encrypted data storage with independent operators supplying unused device capacity. DeNet said its operating ecosystem includes more than 2,000 active storage providers, known as Datakeepers, and about 2.9 million Watcher Nodes that verify whether files remain available across the network. Its users span 194 countries.

The public release marks a shift from testing and early-access operations to a production network intended for individual users, developers and businesses. Customers can access the service through DeNet’s mobile application, which combines file storage with an option to operate a Watcher Node.

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Files uploaded to the platform are encrypted, divided into fragments and distributed among independent storage nodes rather than being held in one company-controlled data centre. Decryption is designed to remain under the file owner’s control, while copies distributed across the network are intended to protect against the failure or removal of an individual machine.

DeNet positions the system as an alternative to subscription-based cloud platforms operated by major technology groups. Its model seeks to turn spare digital storage into shared infrastructure, allowing participating operators to provide capacity while validators check data availability.

The company has been developing decentralised storage technology since 2017. Its third-generation protocol operated as a test network on Polygon, while development of the fourth version focused on preparing the system for wider commercial use and long-term storage contracts. Core work on Protocol v4 was completed during the first quarter of 2026.

The network divides participants into several roles. Storage clients purchase capacity and upload data. Datakeepers hold encrypted fragments. Watchers confirm that information remains accessible, while distributors help route content and support retrieval. The division is intended to prevent any single participant from controlling both the data and the process used to verify it.

DeNet’s launch comes as decentralised physical infrastructure networks, commonly described as DePIN projects, seek wider adoption beyond cryptocurrency trading. Such networks use financial incentives and distributed software to coordinate privately owned storage, computing, wireless or energy resources.

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Decentralised storage developers argue that distributing information across independent machines can reduce dependence on a small number of cloud providers, remove single points of failure and give customers greater control over access. The sector includes established projects such as Filecoin, Storj and Sia, alongside newer distributed-cloud companies targeting consumers and corporate customers.

Academic research has identified both opportunities and unresolved weaknesses in this model. Encryption, redundancy and verifiable storage proofs can improve resilience, but large-scale networks must also protect against dishonest operators, false identities, unavailable nodes and providers that retain data without returning it when requested. Verification processes can add computing costs that ultimately affect users.

DeNet’s existing user base gives it a larger starting community than many infrastructure projects have at public launch. However, registered accounts and installed validation software do not necessarily demonstrate sustained paid demand, usable storage volume or performance under heavy commercial workloads. The company has not publicly disclosed independently audited figures for capacity, retrieval speeds, revenue or the geographical concentration of Datakeepers.

The mobile application advertises storage and node participation to consumers, including rewards linked to supporting the network. Listings on major application stores state that more than seven million people use the service, broadly matching the figures disclosed for the public launch.

DeNet plans to expand access beyond its mobile product. A desktop application and a white-label infrastructure programme are scheduled for the autumn, with the latter intended to let businesses integrate decentralised storage into their own services. Planned capabilities include backup workflows for artificial intelligence agents, an area attracting growing interest as autonomous software produces and processes larger volumes of data.

The company is also promoting long-term capacity purchases rather than relying exclusively on conventional monthly subscriptions. The commercial appeal will depend on pricing, retrieval reliability, regulatory compliance and the ability to provide support comparable with centralised cloud operators.

Enterprises considering distributed storage must assess where encrypted fragments are held, how deletion requests are enforced and whether the architecture meets rules governing personal, financial or government information. Cross-border distribution may strengthen resilience while creating additional questions about jurisdiction, auditability and data-location requirements.