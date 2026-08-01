Dubai school launches motorsport pathway for pupils

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

GEMS School of Research and Innovation will launch a Motorsport Academy in September, giving pupils structured access to racing, engineering, simulation technology and the wider business of competitive motorsport.

The programme will be introduced for the 2026-27 academic year and will initially accept students from Years 4 to 9. Applications are open, with enrolment numbers expected to be limited to maintain personalised coaching and close supervision during practical sessions.

Participants will attend extended weekly sessions at Dubai Autodrome and Dubai Kartdrome in Motor City. These will be supported by lessons at the school’s Dubai Sports City campus covering engineering fundamentals, race strategy, vehicle performance, data analysis, fitness, teamwork and commercial operations.

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The academy is designed to move beyond conventional driving instruction. Its seven principal areas are race driving, engineering and technology, health and fitness, team management, sponsorship and marketing, media skills, and esports and racing simulators.

Students will begin with a foundation programme combining motorsport theory, professional coaching, simulator training and rental karting sessions. The curriculum will also introduce the discipline and safety standards required in racing, alongside practical lessons in communication, preparation and decision-making under pressure.

More advanced stages are expected to include performance karting, simulator analysis, vehicle dynamics and physical conditioning. The school also plans to establish Team SRI, which could allow selected pupils to compete in karting events while classmates take responsibility for engineering, media, strategy and team operations.

The academy’s organisers said the programme had been created in response to rising interest in Formula One, karting and simulation racing among young people across the UAE. The country’s established circuits, international events and growing network of grassroots competitions have expanded participation and created demand for education linked to motorsport careers.

School officials stressed that professional driving would be only one possible pathway. Modern racing teams employ engineers, mechanics, software specialists, data analysts, aerodynamicists, designers, strategists, sports scientists, content producers and commercial executives.

Joshua Levenson, Director of Futures at GEMS School of Research and Innovation, said the initiative was intended to help students identify where their abilities could fit within the industry.

“This is about much more than developing racing drivers,” he said. “It is about inspiring curiosity, building confidence and helping students discover pathways that could shape their futures.”

Levenson said motorsport offered an effective platform for teaching technical subjects alongside resilience, leadership and problem-solving. It could also attract pupils who may not identify strongly with traditional school sports but remain interested in competition, technology or design.

The programme will be supported by GT racing driver Ollie Millroy and former Formula One driver Robert Doornbos, who have joined as ambassadors. They are expected to participate in masterclasses, performance education and career guidance.

Doornbos competed in Formula One, IndyCar and Champ Car before moving into broadcasting and business. His simulation company, Build4Performance, will supply professional equipment ranging from karting simulators to Formula One-style systems.

Xcel Motorsport will support track-based training and professional karting experiences. The partnership is intended to create a progression route from classroom and simulator work to practical driving under controlled conditions.

Doornbos said motorsport required engineering knowledge, teamwork, leadership, resilience and the ability to perform under pressure. The academy, he said, would allow students to explore careers including race engineering, mechanical work and strategy rather than viewing the sport solely through its drivers.

Millroy said racing taught responsibility, preparation and discipline while exposing young people to occupations across technology, media, business and leadership.

GEMS Group Chief Executive Officer Dino Varkey said education should connect pupils’ interests with future opportunities. Motorsport brought together technical learning, teamwork and performance in a format that could provide authentic experience outside a conventional classroom, he said.

The academy forms part of a wider shift among Dubai schools towards specialist programmes built around industry requirements. Robotics, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, sustainability and esports are increasingly being integrated with core academic subjects as schools seek stronger links between education and future employment.