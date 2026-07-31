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2026 “Xinjiang, A Land of Wonders” Themed Exhibition Supporting Xinjiang Through Intangible Cultural Heritage Opens in Shihezi City

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SHIHEZI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2026 – On July 30, the 2026 “Xinjiang, A Land of Wonders” themed exhibition supporting Xinjiang through intangible cultural heritage opened in Shihezi City, Xinjiang. Running through Aug. 3rd, this year’s event is the largest edition to date. It features an innovative exhibition hall centered on “integration and co-creation,” vividly embodying the idea of beauty in diversity and harmony through mutual appreciation.

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At the main venue, the Shihezi Convention and Exhibition Center, six sections have been set up: “Intangible Heritage: Music and Dance,” “Intangible Heritage: A Feast of Local Flavors,” “Intangible Heritage: Technology and Innovation,” “Intangible Heritage: Learning and Transmission,” “Intangible Heritage: Cultural and Creative Market,” and an interactive exhibition and performances themed “Intangible Heritage in Poetry.” Together, they offer a diverse range of experiences, including Chaoshan Yingge dance, Xinjiang Muqam, heritage food tastings, XR digital experiences and interactive educational activities. At the sub-venue, the Bayi Sugar Factory Cultural and Creative District, seven intangible cultural heritage items, including Nanjing Yunjin brocade and Hainan Li brocade, will be featured on a permanent basis, helping move intangible cultural heritage presentation beyond short-term exhibitions toward sustained transmission.

On July 30, the 2026 "Xinjiang, A Land of Wonders" themed exhibition supporting Xinjiang through intangible cultural heritage opened in Shihezi City, Xinjiang. Pictured is a traditional Chinese opera performance at the opening ceremony.
On July 30, the 2026 “Xinjiang, A Land of Wonders” themed exhibition supporting Xinjiang through intangible cultural heritage opened in Shihezi City, Xinjiang. Pictured is a traditional Chinese opera performance at the opening ceremony.

Using intangible cultural heritage as a bridge, the event promotes interaction, exchange and integration among all ethnic groups. By encouraging intangible cultural heritage practitioners to learn from one another and collaborate, it injects new vitality into the safeguarding and transmission of intangible cultural heritage. The exhibition brings together more than 650 representative intangible cultural heritage items and is expected to receive 200,000 visits.

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