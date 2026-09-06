Airlines alter UAE schedules as regional tensions persist

Airlines serving the UAE are continuing to adjust schedules, reroute aircraft and warn passengers of delays and cancellations as the latest escalation between the United States and Iran disrupts regional air travel.

Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport remain operational, with most UAE-based carriers continuing to fly the bulk of their networks. However, delays have affected a number of arriving and departing services, while some routes remain suspended or subject to cancellation at short notice.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have maintained most operations while making selective changes in response to airspace restrictions and security assessments. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport because schedules may change quickly.

The disruption follows renewed fighting between Washington and Tehran, including Iranian attacks on US naval assets and subsequent US strikes on Iranian oil tankers. The conflict has prompted airlines to avoid sensitive parts of Gulf airspace and has led regulators and carriers to reassess routing across the region.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its advisory for Gulf airspace until September 30. Its guidance recommends avoiding specified areas over the Persian Gulf within the flight information regions of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE unless operators have appropriate risk-mitigation measures in place. It continues to advise airlines against using Iranian, Iraqi and Lebanese airspace, with limited exceptions for flights serving Beirut.

International airlines have also extended suspensions affecting the UAE. Cathay Pacific has pushed back the resumption of Dubai services until November 30, while Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings plan to keep Dubai flights suspended through October 24. Lufthansa Group services to Abu Dhabi are also suspended through that date.

Air France, which had restored some Middle East operations, is keeping Dubai services suspended until September 8. Singapore Airlines has extended its suspension of Dubai flights until October 24, while Finnair has halted services to Dubai until March 27, 2027.

British Airways has delayed its planned return to Dubai until October 25 and continues to make changes elsewhere in the region. KLM is keeping Dubai flights suspended until October 24 and is avoiding the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

Wizz Air has suspended flights from mainland Europe to Dubai and Abu Dhabi until October 24. Air Canada has extended its Dubai suspension until mid-January 2027, while AirBaltic is maintaining its halt on Riga-Dubai services through October 24. Korean Air has no fixed date for resuming its Incheon-Dubai route.

Some carriers have, however, restored selected services. Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi while continuing to keep Tehran services suspended. Emirates is operating one daily flight between Dubai and Bahrain, although its Dubai-Kuwait services remain suspended.

Air Astana has extended cancellations from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until at least September 30, with affected passengers offered refunds or rebooking options. Philippine Airlines has suspended Dubai services until October 2.

The disruption has also been visible in day-to-day airport operations. Earlier this week, Etihad services from Abu Dhabi to destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East were among those delayed, while Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and other carriers also reported schedule changes.

At Dubai International, several flydubai arrivals from Central Asia, Russia, Africa and the Middle East experienced delays, and at least one Entebbe service was cancelled. Emirates arrivals from Europe, North America, Asia and Africa also ran behind schedule.

Airlines are continuing to emphasise passenger safety and operational flexibility as route planning becomes more complex. Travellers have been urged to keep contact details updated, monitor airline apps and websites and allow additional time for airport formalities.