Falcon commands AED2.1 million at ADIHEX auction

A Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon sold for AED2.1 million at the final auction of ADIHEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi, setting what organisers said was the highest price ever paid for a falcon at auction.

The United States-origin bird drew competitive bidding at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, where its rare white plumage, pure lineage and appearance made it one of the most sought-after falcons offered during this year’s auction programme.

The record price surpassed earlier high-value sales during the exhibition, including an Ultra White Pure Gyr Garmousha falcon chick that fetched AED1.5 million on August 29 and another Gyr Pure Ultra White bird that sold for AED1.1 million the following day.

The AED1.5 million sale had itself established the highest price recorded at ADIHEX 2026 at that point, underscoring the strong demand among collectors and falconers for birds with distinctive bloodlines, physical qualities and colour.

ADIHEX’s final auction formed part of an expanded programme of eight live falcon auctions held before and during the 10-day exhibition. Four were staged on August 15, 16, 22 and 23, while four more took place during the show on August 29, 30, September 5 and September 6.

Organisers also introduced an online auction for elite falcons, alongside the live sales, as part of what they described as the largest auction programme in the exhibition’s history. A live Arabian horse auction was also added for the first time.

The 23rd edition of ADIHEX ran from August 28 to September 6 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”. It was held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

ADNEC Group, a Modon company, organised the exhibition in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Falcon auctions are a major feature of ADIHEX, bringing together breeders, owners, collectors and enthusiasts from the UAE and abroad. Birds entered for sale are assessed on factors including bloodline origin and purity, physical strength, colour, feather quality, symmetry and, where applicable, performance in beauty or hunting competitions.

The Gyr Pure Ultra White category commands particular interest because of its exceptionally pale plumage and lineage. Gyrfalcons are among the largest falcon species and are highly valued within Gulf falconry, where breeding programmes have developed a specialised market for birds combining appearance, size and hunting characteristics.

The record sale came after a series of seven-figure transactions during this year’s event. The AED1.5 million falcon sold in the fifth round had been bred by the Mark Moglich farm in the United States, weighed about 1,000 grams and measured 16.5 inches in both length and width.

A Gyr Pure Ultra White chick sold for AED1.1 million during the sixth round weighed 1,460 grams and measured 18.5 inches in length and width. That bird was also bred in the United States.

The auction results marked a sharp rise from some previous ADIHEX sales. A Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon fetched AED1.01 million at the exhibition in 2022, while a prized bird sold for AED600,000 in 2023.

Officials said the auction format is designed to give bidders access to each falcon’s biodata before a sale, with birds displayed in advance for inspection. The selection process narrows a larger pool of submitted falcons to those considered suitable for auction, helping buyers compare pedigree and physical characteristics. The exhibition’s online bidding option also widened access beyond those attending in person, while maintaining the live auction format that has traditionally drawn specialist breeders, owners and falconry enthusiasts.

ADIHEX 2026 brought together 2,405 exhibitors and brands from 71 countries across 15 sectors, according to event information. The exhibition occupied about 107,000 square metres at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and covered falconry, equestrianism, hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, conservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts.

The programme also included saluki competitions, equestrian displays, falconry demonstrations, heritage performances and educational sessions intended to connect commercial activity with the preservation of traditional practices.