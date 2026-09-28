Huawei showcases clean-energy systems at Egypt mining forum

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Huawei is making its first appearance at the Egypt Mining Forum on Monday, presenting digital-power and clean-energy technologies aimed at improving the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of mining operations.

The company is participating in the fifth edition of the two-day forum, which opens on September 28 at the St Regis New Capital in Cairo under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is hosting the gathering, which runs through Tuesday and brings together government officials, mining executives, investors, technology providers and technical specialists.

Huawei said its offering combines digital technologies, power electronics and renewable energy to address the electricity requirements of industrial sites. The company is focusing particularly on mining operations in remote or off-grid areas, where dependable power supply can be difficult and energy infrastructure is central to continuous production.

Tony Bu, chief executive of Huawei Egypt Digital Power Business, is listed among the forum’s strategic conference speakers. He is expected to set out the company’s view of how energy technology and digitalisation can support the development of Egypt’s mining sector and discuss opportunities with industry participants.

Huawei also plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with a strategic industry partner during the forum. The company said the agreement would establish a framework for cooperation and examine potential applications of Huawei Digital Power technologies across the mining industry. The partner had not been identified before the event opened.

The company’s entry into the forum comes as Egypt seeks to draw more investment into mineral exploration, mine development and processing while changing the regulatory framework governing the sector. Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi has said the government is working to improve the investment environment and attract international, regional and domestic companies.

The ministry says the 2026 forum is the largest edition since the event began. Organisers expect more than 6,000 attendees from over 50 countries, alongside more than 500 conference delegates, 100 speakers and 100 exhibiting companies. More than 30 strategic and technical sessions are scheduled across the two days.

The programme covers regulation, investment, exploration, technology and mine development, while the exhibition includes equipment and services spanning drilling, geoscience, processing and mining operations. Huawei is listed as a diamond sponsor, placing its energy systems alongside a broader range of technologies being marketed to mining operators and project developers.

Badawi said the forum would also be used to announce results from investment opportunities offered in June by the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority under Egypt’s open-blocks system. Those opportunities cover exploration for gold, phosphate, talc and kaolin. The government says the system is intended to keep mining areas continuously available for applications rather than requiring companies to wait for conventional bidding rounds.

The minister has described energy, modern infrastructure, mineral resources and an investment-friendly regulatory environment as interconnected requirements for a competitive mining industry. That emphasis gives power technologies a direct role in the government’s effort to expand exploration and production, particularly where mineral prospects are distant from established infrastructure.

Egypt has linked its mining push to a target of lifting the sector’s contribution to the economy, while seeking greater value from mineral resources through downstream industries. Officials have emphasised faster access to exploration acreage and investment procedures. For technology suppliers, that policy direction is creating demand not only for extraction equipment but also for power, automation and infrastructure capable of supporting projects.

Ahead of the forum, Badawi joined African mining ministers, officials, companies and investors in discussions on strengthening mineral value chains and encouraging longer-term investment. Cairo also hosted the launch of the African Minerals Regulatory Authorities Forum, intended as a platform for regulators to exchange expertise and develop regulatory frameworks.