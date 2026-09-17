Midea Builds on IFA 2026 Momentum with Wider Vision for Home Care

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – At IFA 2026, Midea’s Fabric and Floor Care division presented its latest innovations in laundry and floor-cleaning technologies themed at

With the Omni Trio washing machine and AT8 Ultra wet-and-dry floor cleaner as key highlights, the showcase addressed a wide range of everyday home-care challenges, including separate laundry care, noise and vibration reduction, stubborn stain removal and the cleaning of tangled hair from floors.

During the exhibition, the products drew attention from German technology and smart-home media and also received recognition from industry bodies. The showcase innovations were honoured with the YD Best Design Award, while the Omni Trio received VDE A-10% low-noise certification, highlighting Midea’s continued strengths in both industrial design and product engineering.

Two Products, One Home-Care Direction

The Omni Trio brings a different approach to laundry separation. Its three independently operated drums—a 10 kg main drum and two 0.5 kg smaller drums—allow different loads to be washed separately at the same time. Everyday clothing, baby garments, socks and underwear can be handled without waiting for one cycle to finish before starting another.

Independent water inlets and Auto Dose systems, Foam & Flow DualSpray technology and low-noise performance support the same objective: making categorized laundry care easier to integrate into daily routines.

For floor care, the AT8 Ultra addresses another set of frequent cleaning tasks. Its technologies include Easy Foam cleaning, 60°C hot water on demand, a mechanical arm for improved water pickup, anti-tangle technology, and automated roller cleaning and drying. Each targets a practical issue, whether it is a stubborn stain, residual water or hair wrapped around the roller.

Together, Omni Trio and AT8 Ultra demonstrate how “Zoned Care, Omni Clean” extends beyond individual product features. Different cleaning tasks call for different solutions, and Midea FFC is applying its experience across laundry care and floor cleaning to address these needs with greater precision.

From European Needs to Global Development

IFA 2026 also provided Midea with an opportunity to observe how these innovations respond to expectations in the European market, where quieter operation, efficiency, flexibility and ease of use remain key considerations for home appliances.

These local insights also contribute into Midea FFC’s global product development. Learnings from different markets help shape technologies that can be adapted to diverse homes, daily routines and cleaning habits.

For the home-care category, the next stage of innovation is not simply adding more functions. It is about enabling appliances to better understand and handling specific household tasks, with greater automation and less effort from the user. For Midea FFC, the response at IFA 2026 offers a valuable reference point as the company continues to develop home-care technologies for markets around the world.

Hashtag: #Midea #OmniTrio #AT8Ultra

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ABOUT MIDEA & MIDEA GROUP

Midea is a global technology company specializing in smart home appliances, climate solutions and floor-care technologies, with a focus on user-centric design, energy efficiency and sustainable innovation.