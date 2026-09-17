PayitFast links with Zameera for luxury travel

PayitFast has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai-based luxury travel company Zameera to give members access to curated high-end journeys through Verati, its lifestyle and concierge platform.

The agreement, announced in Dubai on September 16, brings Zameera’s travel portfolio into the PayitFast ecosystem, extending the digital payments company’s member offering beyond financial services. The companies said the first selection will include a private safari camp in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, heli-skiing beneath Iceland’s midnight sun and a two-part journey along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline.

Zameera and Verati will work on platform integration, service onboarding and joint marketing before the experiences become available to members. The companies have not announced a firm launch date, pricing, booking volumes or commercial terms, and said further details on access and timing would be released as the integration progresses.

The arrangement positions Verati as the channel through which PayitFast members will discover and book the experiences. PayitFast describes Verati as its dedicated lifestyle and concierge platform, operated in Dubai, with travel, hospitality and other services intended to sit alongside the company’s payment products.

Sebastian Taskila, chief executive officer of Zameera, said the company’s model depends on vetting the experiences it offers and on maintaining trust with clients. He said making its catalogue available to PayitFast members would extend that approach to a new group of high-net-worth customers.

Catherine Thin Nwe Nyein, group partnership director at PayitFast, said the company was building services around payments that also cover travel, hospitality and lifestyle needs. She said Zameera would become part of that effort through Verati as PayitFast expands the range of experiences available to members.

The announcement identifies Zameera as a founding experience partner for Verati. Zameera, headquartered in Dubai, markets private and highly customised travel for ultra-high-net-worth clients. Its portfolio includes private island stays, polar expeditions, safari camps and other journeys across destinations including the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Antarctica, Indonesia, the Arctic, Kenya and Rwanda.

Zameera’s customer terms state that it curates a platform of luxury experiences but does not itself operate the trips. Bookings are fulfilled by the suppliers responsible for delivering individual experiences, with supplier conditions and cancellation policies provided before confirmation.

PayitFast operates as the trading name of Silverleaf E-Money Services Ltd, a British Columbia company. Its published terms say the business is a financial technology company rather than a bank and that virtual accounts, cards, custody and on-ramp or off-ramp services are provided through licensed partners, with availability depending on jurisdiction and regulatory approval.

Silverleaf is registered with Canada’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre as a money services business under registration number M23026009. PayitFast also states that Silverleaf is supervised by the Bank of Canada as a payment service provider under the Retail Payment Activities Act.

British Columbia corporate records show that Silverleaf E-Money Services Ltd adopted its current name in January 2026. PayitFast’s website lists the company’s office in Vancouver and identifies its registration number as BC1394414. The platform says services are offered only where required authorisations are in place, an important qualification as its payments and concierge businesses expand across markets.

The company’s retail app combines digital-asset functions with conventional payment features, including deposits, withdrawals, conversion between fiat currency and cryptoassets, card spending and internal transfers. PayitFast also offers business services that include cross-border collections, payouts and invoicing.

The partnership reflects an effort by financial-technology platforms to add non-financial benefits aimed at retaining and engaging higher-value customers, although the companies did not provide data showing how many PayitFast members would be eligible for the Zameera offering or whether access would vary by market.

For Zameera, the agreement adds a digital distribution route beyond direct client relationships and referrals. For PayitFast, the immediate operational task is to integrate discovery, service onboarding and booking support into Verati without changing the regulatory status of its financial services.