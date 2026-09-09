Bain Capital and Omnam Group announce the sale of the Lake Como Edition Hotel to Sansiri Capital

The transaction follows the landmark property’s March 2026 debut and marks the completion of the joint venture transformation of the Lake Como site into a five-star EDITION hotel

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2026 – Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm, and Omnam Group, a Europe-based hospitality real estate developer and investor, recently announced the sale of The Lake Como EDITION to Sansiri Capital, the hospitality trophy asset fund of Sansiri Public Company Limited, a leading Thai real estate developer with more than 40 years of experience. The transaction marks the culmination of the partners’ transformation of the landmark Lake Como property into one of Italy’s most significant new luxury hospitality destinations. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next several weeks. Completion remains subject to customary closing conditions and required third-party approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Lake Como EDITION



Set on the shores of Cadenabbia, the property occupies a rare waterfront position opposite Bellagio, with access to Milan and Malpensa International Airport in approximately one hour. The landmark 19th-century palazzo was acquired by Bain Capital and Omnam Group in late 2021. An extensive redevelopment began in April 2022, reimagining the historic property as The Lake Como EDITION. The hotel opened in March 2026, just under six months ago, as part of Marriott International’s EDITION Hotels portfolio, introducing a new expression of contemporary luxury to one of Italy’s most iconic destinations.

Penthouse



At acquisition, Bain Capital and Omnam identified an opportunity to create a new luxury hospitality offering in a market characterized by strong international demand, limited five-star supply and significant barriers to new lakeside development. Acquiring the property with vacant possession enabled the partners to undertake a comprehensive repositioning rather than an incremental refurbishment.

The sale reflects growing international investor interest in distinctive, experience-led European hospitality assets and marks Sansiri’s strategic expansion into Europe’s luxury hospitality sector through the Sansiri Capital fund, further strengthening its portfolio of trophy assets. For Bain Capital and Omnam Group, the transaction demonstrates the value created by combining real estate investment, development expertise and leading hospitality partners to reposition a complex asset.

The redevelopment substantially reconfigured the property, reducing the former hotel’s room count from nearly 300 to 148 larger rooms and suites and creating a new spa and wellness building, alongside an extensive food and beverage and leisure offering. The transformation also incorporated the property’s distinctive waterfront amenities, including its floating pool and beach club.

The Pool



Ali Haroon, a Partner and Head of Europe Real Estate for Bain Capital, said:

“Lake Como is a strong example of how we approach real estate investing in Europe. We focus on sectors supported by long-term structural demand and opportunities where our capital, local relationships and hands-on capabilities can fundamentally transform an asset. Together with Omnam, we have taken a highly underinvested property in an irreplaceable location and created a contemporary luxury destination for the international market. This is exactly the type of complex, execution-led opportunity we seek across our Europe Real Estate strategy.”

The Lake Como EDITION



David Zisser, CEO and Founder of Omnam Group, said:

“The Lake Como EDITION has been an ambitious undertaking from the outset. Our vision was to take a remarkable historic property in one of the world’s most iconic destinations and give it new relevance through architecture, design and hospitality, while remaining deeply connected to the character of Lake Como.

Together with Bain Capital and an exceptional group of partners, we have taken that vision from acquisition and development through to the opening of a landmark new hotel. We are immensely proud of what has been created. The completion of this transaction is a significant milestone for Omnam and a testament to the strength of our development approach, while marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The Lake Como EDITION.”

The sale of The Lake Como EDITION marks the latest chapter in Omnam Group’s expanding presence across Europe, where an ambitious pipeline of projects is currently underway in Florence, Venice, Puglia and Sicily — each reimagining distinctive properties into internationally relevant lifestyle destinations.

The acquisition also marks a significant international investment for Sansiri Public Company Limited, bringing one of Lake Como’s newest luxury hospitality assets into its trophy-asset portfolio through Sansiri Capital, the hospitality trophy-asset investment arm.

Napat Thavisin, President of International Operations, Sansiri Public Company Limited and Managing Director of Sansiri Capital, said:

“The acquisition of The Lake Como EDITION marks a significant milestone in advancing Sansiri’s New S-Curve strategy. It strengthens our financial resilience and diversifies risk across our global hospitality portfolio. We remain focused on ultra-luxury trophy assets in gateway cities and high-demand leisure destinations—markets characterised by robust demand and inherently constrained supply. This disciplined capital-allocation approach is designed to maximise long-term shareholder value.

As Thailand’s No.1 most trusted luxury real estate developer, with 40 year of experience, Sansiri brings a proven record in global markets from The Manner SoHo, New York to the growth of Standard International prior to its acquisition by Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Leveraging this expertise, we look forward to stewarding this exceptional investment in The Lake Como EDITION under Sansiri Capital’s ownership, in collaboration with Marriott International, which will continue to operate the hotel, while further diversifying our revenue streams across major global currencies. Looking ahead, Sansiri will actively pursue trophy-asset investments in premier leisure and gateway destinations worldwide, reinforcing our position as a fully integrated global real estate and lifestyle investment platform.”

Hashtag: #Sansiri

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.