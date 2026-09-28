India Eyes Permanent Seat At High Table Of Un Security Council

By Kalyani Shankar

India is campaigning for both a permanent and a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Securing a permanent seat requires significant changes to the UN structure, which are progressing slowly. India is seen as a key voice for the Global South and in the Indo-Pacific. Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, currently in New York for the UN meeting, has initiated the campaign for a non-permanent seat this year.

In August 1950, the US proposed to India, through its ambassador, to consider replacing China with India as a permanent UNSC member. Nehru reportedly dismissed this suggestion, missing India’s chance for permanent membership. However, the international situation was at the peak of the Cold War; complexity may have justified his stance.

New Delhi has been working for the seat for the past 30 years as part of its foreign policy goals. Over the years, many countries have supported India’s candidacy, recognising its growing influence, large population, and contributions to peacekeeping. However, changing the UNSC’s structure is complicated because it requires unanimous consent from the current five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom. Currently, there is no clear timeline for when, or if, India will achieve this goal.

India believes the current UNSC structure no longer reflects modern realities. It argues that its status as the largest democracy and its growing economy make it a key global player. India’s commitment to peace is shown through its significant involvement in UN peacekeeping missions, where it has sent many personnel to help maintain stability.

India will need to engage in strong diplomatic efforts, as Tajikistan is also vying for the Asia-Pacific non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Tajikistan’s support from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation could make the competition harder for India. To strengthen its position, India needs more support beyond Fiji, the United States, Austria, and Sri Lanka. Elections happen once a year through a secret ballot and require a two-thirds majority, even if candidates are not opposed.

The G-4 nations support each other’s ambitions for permanent seats, and some European countries back India’s bid for the UNSC.

However, challenges remain, including disagreements over how many new seats to add and the controversial question of veto power for those new members.

Despite support from various nations, India faces challenges regarding new seats and veto power. It favours a proposal that initially excludes veto rights for new permanent members, addressing existing members’ concerns while promoting fairer representation.

As External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated in parliamentary sessions, India is actively engaged in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC reforms.

India is working to mobilise broader support for expanding the UNSC. This strategic engagement includes bolstering its ties with Global South nations, highlighting India’s commitment to fostering collective development and addressing shared challenges on the international stage.

India advocates reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) because it believes the current structure no longer reflects 21st-century realities. As the world’s largest democracy with a rapidly growing economy, India plays an important role on the global stage.

Additionally, India’s long-standing commitment to international peace and security is demonstrated by its substantial contributions to UN peacekeeping missions. The country has deployed thousands of personnel, further solidifying its reputation as a regional player dedicated to maintaining global stability.

Several European nations have supported India’s candidacy, seeing it as a way to diversify representation within the Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been particularly outspoken about the urgent need for reform, emphasising important issues such as seat allocation and claims regarding regional representation. However, the reform process has faced significant challenges because no unified negotiating text exists and disputes continue over expanded membership and the contentious issue of veto power.

Despite strong backing from multiple countries, substantial challenges remain. Central to these challenges are contentious discussions over allocating new seats and the implications of allowing additional members to wield veto power. Nevertheless, India continues to champion permanent membership, articulating its commitment to both global governance and the principles of peace and security the UNSC is meant to uphold.

In its reform proposal, India is open to a structure that may initially exclude veto power for new permanent members. This proposal seeks to address historical apprehensions among current members while promoting more equitable representation. This move acknowledges the need to balance power dynamics within the Council and ensure diverse global voices are included in decision-making.

Moreover, support for India’s candidature continues to grow, with backing from entities like the African Union, which has called for a permanent seat to ensure the UNSC adequately represents African interests and perspectives. Nevertheless, the path to permanent membership is complex and requires careful negotiations and consensus-building among current permanent members. The bid will test India’s diplomatic outreach across regions, especially among the Global South, OIC members, SCO countries, African states, island nations and major Western partners. (IPA Service)

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