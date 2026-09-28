LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong’s “Brick or Treat” Returns with an Upgrade: Five Spooktacular Activities and a Chillingly Charming 4D Experience

Little Monsters Unleash Their Mischievous Charm

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Halloween is not just a crazy night for big monsters — cute little monsters can also join the fun, and even start early, playing all month long! LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong’s most popular annual family Halloween event, “Brick or Treat” will return with an upgrade from 28 September to 1 November 2026. A group of mischievous LEGO® little monsters will unleash their spooky creativity and enjoy the fun of building.

This year’s “Brick or Treat” blends classic Halloween elements into five innovative interactive games, including building glow-in-the-dark creations in the LEGO® Creative Workshop; joining an interactive treasure hunt to collect mystery items; and the most popular 4D experience, which will return with a limited festive theme for little monsters to experience together.



Spooky Fun Activities Revealed: Inspiring Unlimited Creativity in Kids and Adults

With iconic Halloween decorations and colour tones, themed play zones are built to offer highly creative and interactive building experiences, ensuring every little monster can find their own kind of fun:

Ghoulish Glows: Experience an unprecedented visual impact! In a dark environment, children will use special glow-in-the-dark LEGO® bricks to build glowing fantasy creations, guaranteed to delight little monsters again and again and make them shout with fun!

Remarks: Spaces are limited. Parents must arrive at the studio with their children 15 minutes before the workshop starts to collect an activity queue ticket and reserve their “Ghoulish Glows”.

Weekday:

Weekshop schedule: 12:00、14:20、15:45 & 17:00

Queue Ticket Time: 11:45、14:05、15:30 & 16:45

Weekend:

Weekshop schedule: 11:00、12:00、14:25、15:25、16:25 & 17:25

Queue Ticket Time: 10:45、11:45、14:10、15:10、16:10 & 17:10

Pumpkin Patch: Test children’s building skills! Unleash creativity and use LEGO® bricks to build a unique spooky pumpkin. After completion, they can display their work on the “Pumpkin Patch Cart” and join other little monsters to create a spectacular Halloween pumpkin cart — definitely a great photo spot!

Monster Parade: What will your little monster look like? What colour is it? Does it have sharp fangs? Does it make people run away, or is it full of charm? Little monsters unleash their wild imagination, build their own mini monster, and add it to the “Monster Parade” team to take over the display corridor together!

Boneyard Skelly Scavenger Hunt: A thrilling challenge combining puzzle-solving and treasure hunting! A mischievous “Skeleton Guy” has quietly hidden in every corner of LEGO® MINILAND. Little monsters use their keen observation skills to find all 5 hidden LEGO® skeletons, solve the hidden mystery letters, and rearrange them into the Halloween secret code. Complete the challenge and tell the secret code to on-site staff to receive one mystery gift (while stocks last)!

Halloween Mosaic Challenge: Teamwork is power! All little monsters must work together, choose a Halloween theme such as a ghost, pumpkin, or bat, use LEGO® bricks to build the designated pattern, and display their work on the mosaic wall. Together they create a spectacular Halloween party scene, not only fostering collaboration but also storing precious orange memory orbs in the little monsters’ minds!

Double the Visual Thrills: A Chillingly Charming 4D Experience

Besides the creative and brain-teasing building games, the on-site 4D experience is not to be missed! Accompanying big monsters should not let their guard down, thinking they can take a break during the show, because you will all be frightened by sudden scenes!

The Great Monster Chase: Get ready for loud bangs, intense strobe lights, 3D visuals and more special effects as you engage in an exciting chase with the little monsters! This 4D experience will bring an unprecedented immersive sensory thrill to monsters big and small.

During the event, exclusive Halloween giveaways will be distributed, so be sure to seize the opportunity—quantities are limited and available while stocks last! The “Brick or Treat” is included with standard admission tickets, making it absolute top choice for family fun this Halloween! Tickets are selling fast, so log on to the official website and book now to enjoy a fun-filled Halloween with your little monsters!

Halloween Special of Snack Pleasures Package

For just $239, you can enjoy a special Halloween Special of Snack Pleasures Package, which includes 1 admission ticket plus 1 Halloween-themed donut and 1 box of Qoo juice! After burning off energy with all the play, kids can savor a lovely donut and juice while parents relax and enjoy delicious family bonding time. Quantities are limited, so don’t miss out!

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong — “Brick or Treat”

Date: 28 September to 1 November 2026

Time: 11:00–19:00 (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 10:00–19:00)

Venue: B1, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

For event details and ticket information, please visit the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong official website or social media pages.

Hashtag: #香港樂高探索中心 #LEGOLANDDiscoveryCentreHK #LEGOHK #K11MUSEA #LEGO #MonsterPartyHK

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About LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre is the ultimate LEGO® indoor playground, containing millions of LEGO® bricks, and is found in 26 locations around the world. It is the only LEGO® themed indoor playground in Hong Kong, featuring 10 large themed creative spaces, including two thrilling rides and an amazing 4D experience. Seasonal events are held during various holidays to provide interactive experiences for children aged 2-11 in colourful LEGO® themed areas. Regular “NO KIDS NIGHT” events are also organised for adults to enjoy building fun.