Beam, Masdar City advance clean-energy mobility collaboration

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Beam Middle East and Masdar City Free Zone have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the deployment of smart-energy and clean-mobility technologies across the Masdar City ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will allow Beam Middle East to introduce and supply advanced energy systems for potential use within the sustainable urban district, including off-grid electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, solar-integrated e-bike systems and other clean-energy mobility technologies.

Beam Global, the US-listed parent of Beam Middle East, said the arrangement follows the licensing of its regional operation through Masdar City Free Zone. The two sides will assess where Beam’s energy, charging and mobility products could be integrated into the city’s infrastructure and innovation programmes.

The collaboration is exploratory and does not commit Masdar City to a specified purchase volume, investment amount or deployment timetable. Its immediate purpose is to evaluate technologies that could support lower-emission transport, energy resilience and wider access to sustainable mobility in the UAE.

Beam Global chief executive Desmond Wheatley said the company viewed the agreement as an important step in its Middle East expansion. He said Beam’s mobility, energy-storage and smart-city systems were designed for rapid deployment without dependence on conventional grid connections, a feature the company believes could suit applications within Masdar City.

Masdar City executive director Dr Mohamed Al Breiki said the partnership would give the city an opportunity to evaluate next-generation mobility and off-grid energy technologies. He said the assessment would focus on how such systems could contribute to cleaner and more resilient urban infrastructure in the UAE and other markets.

The technologies under consideration fit within Masdar City’s wider smart-mobility programme, which has been used as a test environment for electric and autonomous transport. The city hosts Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries cluster, known as SAVI, which is intended to support development and commercialisation of advanced transport technologies across land, air and sea.

Masdar City already operates and tests a range of low-emission transport systems. Its mobility infrastructure includes the Personal Rapid Transit network, electric shuttle services and pedestrian-focused planning, while its innovation platform is designed to allow technology companies to trial products in an operating urban environment.

Beam Middle East’s proposed contribution would add a stronger off-grid energy component to that ecosystem. Systems that can generate or store power independently of fixed grid connections can be deployed in locations where conventional charging infrastructure would be slower, more costly or less practical to install.

Beam Global develops products spanning EV charging, energy storage, energy security and smart-city infrastructure. The company says its off-grid charging systems can combine renewable generation, battery storage and vehicle charging in a self-contained unit, reducing the need for trenching, grid upgrades or permanent electrical works.

The Middle East operation was established through a joint venture between Beam Global and Platinum Group UAE. Under that structure, Beam Global provides technology, training and commercial support, while the regional partner contributes business development capability and works on establishing local manufacturing capacity. The venture is headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

Mahmoud Al Hosani, executive director of finance and support services at Masdar City, said the presence of Beam Middle East within the free zone reflected efforts to attract international clean-technology companies and support their regional expansion. He said the free zone would facilitate the company’s growth while both sides assessed sustainable energy applications.

The partnership also aligns with the UAE’s broader decarbonisation policy, which targets net-zero emissions by 2050 and identifies transport, power, buildings and industry as major areas for emissions reduction. Electric mobility and renewable-powered charging are expected to form part of that transition as vehicle fleets electrify and charging networks expand.

Masdar City Free Zone hosts more than 2,000 organisations across clean technology, artificial intelligence, energy, advanced mobility and other sectors. Its tenants include international agencies, government-linked institutions, technology companies and research organisations.