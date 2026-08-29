Himalayan flood disaster sharpens climate warning

Greenlogue/AP

Flooding along the Nepal-Tibet frontier has killed at least 633 people and left nearly 3,000 missing, intensifying warnings that warming temperatures are making high-mountain communities increasingly vulnerable to catastrophic collapses of rock, ice and water.

Rescue teams were searching devastated valleys on Saturday after the August 26 disaster sent a torrent of ice, boulders, mud and water through settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower facilities. Nepal had recorded 626 deaths and 2,426 people missing, while authorities in Tibet reported seven deaths and 554 missing. More than 3,700 people had been rescued in Nepal.

Scientists believe the disaster began with a massive ice-rock avalanche around the Langtang Lirung mountain area. Material plunged into the Lhende Khola river system on the Tibetan side of the border, creating a destructive chain of events that rapidly carried debris and floodwater downstream.

The precise mechanism remains under investigation. Researchers caution against attributing an individual glacier collapse solely to climate change. However, higher temperatures are increasingly altering the physical conditions that keep Himalayan mountainsides stable.

Glaciers are retreating, while permafrost that binds fractured mountain rock is thawing. Meltwater can penetrate cracks and weaken slopes, while changes between freezing and thawing can further destabilise rock and ice. Scientists say these processes create conditions in which large collapses and cascading disasters become more probable.

Nepal’s snow-covered mountains have lost close to one-third of their ice over little more than three decades. Glaciers across the broader Hindu Kush Himalayan region have also been melting at an accelerating rate, creating new lakes and altering slopes, rivers and drainage systems relied upon by hundreds of millions of people downstream.

The latest catastrophe demonstrated how several hazards can combine. A collapsing mass of rock and ice can temporarily dam a river, allowing water to accumulate before the obstruction fails. The resulting surge may pick up sediment, trees and boulders, transforming it into a fast-moving debris flow capable of destroying infrastructure far downstream.

The flood damaged major transport links and hydropower installations and devastated the Gyirong border crossing. Rescue operations have been complicated by deep mud, severed roads, poor communications and unstable terrain. More than 100 people were believed trapped at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project, where rescuers encountered mud up to about 1.5 metres deep.

A secondary threat emerged when lakes formed behind debris left by the collapse. One lake had shrunk to about 99,000 square metres by Saturday, reducing the immediate threat of a sudden breach. Authorities were nevertheless monitoring another water body estimated at more than 120,000 square metres, with its depth still unknown.

The disaster has renewed attention on shortcomings in high-altitude monitoring and early-warning coverage. Conventional flood systems designed around rainfall and steadily rising rivers may offer little protection against an avalanche or glacier collapse that occurs without heavy rain and sends a flood wave through steep valleys within minutes.

Experts are increasingly advocating networks combining satellite observations, radar, seismic instruments, river gauges, automated cameras and local communication systems. Such monitoring can identify changes in glacier movement, unstable slopes and expanding lakes before failure becomes imminent.

Experience elsewhere has shown that surveillance can save lives even when the physical collapse cannot be prevented. Switzerland evacuated the village of Blatten before a large glacier and rock avalanche struck in 2025, allowing almost the entire population to escape before much of the settlement was buried.

Himalayan governments face a much larger challenge because vulnerable valleys extend across vast and difficult terrain and many hazards originate across national borders. Rivers flowing from Tibet into Nepal and onwards towards densely populated areas require rapid exchange of hydrological and geological information when abnormal conditions emerge.