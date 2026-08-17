Beyond Applications: The Distinctive Approach to International Academic Guidance

For many Arab students in Israel, the idea of pursuing a Master’s degree or PhD abroad can seem distant long before the application process even begins. Choosing the right academic path, meeting international academic standards, working confidently in English, preparing research interests and understanding unfamiliar university systems can all become significant barriers.

For Dr. Rohan Nasser Obied, founder of IZIENG – The International Studying Center, the challenge has always been larger than helping students complete an application.

His vision is to help build a generation of students from the Arab community in Israel who see international higher education not as an opportunity reserved for a select few, but as a realistic path they can prepare for, pursue and ultimately use to become part of the global academic and professional community.

That vision has shaped IZIENG since its establishment in 2004.

A Vision That Began With Education

IZIENG did not begin simply as a study-abroad service.

The center was founded by Dr. Obied in 2004 as a multidisciplinary educational center, initially offering academic enrichment and preparation across different fields. Over time, its activities expanded into language education, academic preparation and guidance for students pursuing undergraduate, Master’s and doctoral studies.

The evolution of the center reflects Dr. Obied’s broader philosophy of education: preparing a student for the future requires more than showing them where to apply.

At the heart of his approach is the belief that education should help students understand their own abilities, develop independent and critical thinking, identify the academic direction that genuinely suits them and gain the confidence to operate in environments beyond those they already know.

For students considering advanced studies abroad, that philosophy becomes particularly relevant.

The goal is not simply to send more students overseas. It is to help them arrive academically prepared, understand what is expected of them and develop the skills needed to participate meaningfully in an international academic environment.

IZIENG: More Than an Application Process

Traditional study-abroad guidance is often associated primarily with university selection, admission forms, documentation and administrative procedures.

Those elements remain important. But for IZIENG, they represent only one part of the process.

Master’s and PhD candidates face a different level of academic expectation. They may need to demonstrate sophisticated academic English, communicate a clear intellectual direction, prepare personal statements or research proposals, perform effectively in interviews and understand how their chosen degree connects to their longer-term academic or professional ambitions.

This is why the IZIENG model combines international study guidance with advanced English-language preparation, academic support and individualized academic and career counseling.

English preparation, for example, is approached not only as language acquisition but as a tool for functioning within international academia – reading complex material, expressing ideas clearly, writing at an academic level and communicating confidently in professional and university settings.

When necessary, students can also receive supplementary academic preparation in relevant subjects and guidance aimed at helping them meet program-specific requirements.

The distinction is important: the objective is not merely admission. It is readiness.

Understanding the Journey of Arab Students in Israel

For Dr. Obied, the mission also has a specific community dimension.

Students from the Arab community in Israel can bring strong ambitions and academic ability while still facing uncertainty about how to translate their local education and experience into an international academic path.

For someone completing a bachelor’s degree or already progressing through a Master’s program, the possibility of studying abroad may raise questions that go far beyond choosing a university.

Which degree is right for the career they want to build? Is a PhD the appropriate next step? How should a research interest be presented internationally? What level of academic English will be required? How should a candidate communicate his or her background and ambitions to a foreign institution?

This is where personalized guidance becomes particularly important.

Rather than treating students as identical applicants moving through a fixed process, IZIENG seeks to understand the individual behind the application – their academic background, strengths, aspirations and long-term objectives.

For Master’s and PhD applicants especially, this individual dimension can be crucial. Advanced education is not simply another qualification. It can determine the direction of a student’s research, career and participation in the international academic community for years to come.

From Studying Abroad to Belonging in Global Academia

Dr. Obied’s long-term ambition reaches beyond the number of students who receive an acceptance letter.

It is about changing the way young people in the Arab community in Israel perceive their own academic possibilities.

A student finishing a bachelor’s degree should be able to look at a Master’s program abroad and believe that it is achievable. A Master’s student with the potential to pursue doctoral research should be able to see a PhD at an international university as a genuine option rather than an inaccessible world.

But access alone is not enough.

Students also need the language, academic preparation, confidence and understanding required to succeed once that door opens.

This is the space IZIENG aims to occupy: between ambition and opportunity, helping students transform the idea of an international degree into a structured academic path.

After more than two decades of development, the center’s focus remains rooted in the philosophy with which Dr. Obied built it – education should not simply lead students to their next institution, it should expand what they believe they are capable of achieving.

Building a Wider Academic Future

The significance of this vision extends beyond individual degrees.

Every Arab student from Israel who enters an international Master’s or doctoral program also gains exposure to new academic networks, research environments, ideas and professional opportunities. Some may continue into research, academia or international careers. Others may return with knowledge and experience that can influence the communities and institutions around them.

For Dr. Rohan Nasser Obied, this is the larger purpose behind IZIENG.

The center is not built around the idea of sending students abroad for the sake of studying abroad. It is built around preparing them to participate, compete and belong in international academia.

And ultimately, the ambition is simple but far-reaching: to help ensure that talented students from the Arab community in Israel do not see geography, language or unfamiliar academic systems as the boundaries of what they can become.

Learn More About IZIENG

For students considering a Master’s degree, PhD, or a broader academic path abroad, IZIENG offers personalized guidance designed to help turn academic ambitions into a clear and structured journey.

To learn more about IZIENG, Dr. Rohan Nasser Obied’s vision, and the center’s international academic guidance services, visit IZIENG.com.

Also published on Medium.