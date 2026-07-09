BingX links Enzo goal to fan push

BingX has launched a global community initiative after Enzo Fernández scored Argentina’s stoppage-time winner against Egypt, turning a World Cup comeback into a marketing moment for the cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI platform.

Fernández’s goal completed Argentina’s 3-2 victory in Atlanta after the defending champions had trailed 2-0 deep into the last 16 tie. Cristian Romero began the recovery in the 79th minute, Lionel Messi levelled four minutes later, and Fernández struck in added time to send Argentina into a quarter-final against Switzerland in Kansas City. The goal was also presented by BingX as the 3,000th in World Cup history, giving the company a powerful milestone around which to build its fan campaign.

The exchange said the initiative would use football-themed community activity, digital engagement and global campaigns to connect supporters with its trading ecosystem. The move follows BingX’s appointment of Fernández as global ambassador in May, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and its “Build Your Legacy” campaign launched in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

BingX has been expanding through sport at a time when crypto companies are again turning to elite teams and athletes to reach mass audiences. The company has described itself as a platform founded in 2018, offering futures, spot, copy trading and TradFi products, with more than 40 million users worldwide. Its sports partnerships include Chelsea FC, where it became principal partner in 2024, and Scuderia Ferrari HP, with which it secured a crypto exchange partnership for 2026.

The Fernández campaign gives BingX a live sporting narrative rather than a conventional endorsement. His role in Argentina’s comeback fits the brand’s messaging around discipline, pressure and legacy, while also giving the exchange visibility across football audiences far beyond crypto-native users. For platforms competing in a crowded market, such moments offer a way to turn sponsorship spending into shareable content, fan contests and community sign-ups.

The strategy also reflects a wider shift in sports marketing. Crypto sponsorship spending rebounded after the collapse in confidence that followed the 2022 market downturn, with exchanges, wallet providers and Web3 brands using football, Formula 1 and basketball to rebuild credibility. Sports assets offer global reach, but regulators have increased scrutiny over whether fan loyalty is being used to promote high-risk products.

That risk is central to the commercial backdrop. Cryptocurrency trading remains volatile, and derivatives or leveraged products carry the possibility of heavy losses. Regulators in several markets have warned clubs and leagues to conduct stronger checks on digital asset sponsors, especially when firms target consumers in jurisdictions where financial promotion rules are strict. The United Kingdom’s financial watchdog has warned football clubs that partnerships with unauthorised crypto and trading firms can create legal, reputational and consumer-protection risks.

BingX has sought to answer trust concerns through proof-of-reserves disclosures and user asset protection messaging. The exchange says it uses Merkle Tree verification to allow customers to check that funds are backed at least one-to-one. Such tools have become common across larger exchanges after the failure of FTX exposed weaknesses in custody, governance and internal controls across parts of the sector.

For Fernández, the campaign adds a commercial dimension to his growing profile after his move from Benfica to Chelsea in 2023 and his continued role with Argentina. He was part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad and entered the 2026 tournament as one of the team’s most visible midfielders alongside Messi’s final-stage international storyline. His goal against Egypt now gives BingX a defining campaign asset at a point when World Cup attention is peaking.