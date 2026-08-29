Polkadot slips below $0.85 despite decentralisation lead

Polkadot’s DOT token fell below $0.85 on Saturday as selling pressure returned after a brief August rebound, leaving the cryptocurrency struggling to reclaim the psychologically important $1 level despite favourable network decentralisation metrics.

DOT was trading near $0.84, down about 4 per cent over 24 hours and roughly 9 per cent over seven days. Its market value stood near $1.42 billion, with about 1.7 billion tokens circulating. The decline followed a rally that briefly carried DOT above $1 on August 22 before buyers failed to sustain the move.

The pullback has put renewed focus on whether improving network fundamentals can translate into demand for the token. Chainspect’s decentralisation dashboard, updated on August 27, assigned Polkadot a Nakamoto Coefficient of 166, the highest among the networks listed in its ranking. TON followed at 86 and Avalanche at 25.

The Nakamoto Coefficient seeks to estimate the minimum number of validators or other network participants that would have to coordinate to compromise consensus. A higher figure generally indicates that control is distributed among a larger number of participants. Chainspect listed Polkadot with 600 validators and about $804 million of stake under its methodology.

That measurement is not uncontested. A February analysis published on the Polkadot Forum argued that grouping validators by common on-chain identities reduced Polkadot’s coefficient to no more than 25, and potentially lower when anonymous validators were clustered by transaction relationships. The difference underlines how decentralisation rankings can vary sharply depending on whether individual validator nodes or underlying operators are treated as independent entities.

Price action, meanwhile, remains weak. DOT traded between about $0.83 and $0.88 during the latest 24-hour period, after closing around $0.85 on Friday. The token is only modestly above its August 18 low of about $0.73, which market trackers identify as its lowest recorded price. It remains more than 98 per cent below its November 2021 peak near $55.

Technical indicators also show that the recovery has yet to establish a durable trend. Estimates of the 50-day moving average vary with exchange data and methodology, but several market datasets place an important short-term average in the high-$0.80 range. A sustained move above that area would still leave DOT confronting resistance around $1, a level it briefly crossed before the latest retreat.

Polkadot’s underlying economics provide a contrasting picture. The network says about 826 million DOT, equivalent to roughly 51 per cent of supply, is staked to secure the platform. Staking removes tokens from immediate circulation while participants earn rewards for helping validate the network.

The protocol also introduced a hard supply cap of 2.1 billion DOT through on-chain governance. Polkadot says token issuance began stepping down on a two-year schedule from March 2026, replacing the earlier inflation structure. The change was approved through Referendum 1710 with 81 per cent support from participating token holders.

Demand for DOT is also linked to Polkadot’s coretime model, under which projects purchase computing capacity instead of securing long-duration parachain auction leases. Developers can obtain coretime on demand or in bulk for periods of up to 28 days, with DOT serving as the underlying economic asset used within the system.

Those structural changes have not prevented the token from following the broader weakness affecting several alternative cryptocurrencies. DOT’s seven-day loss has exceeded the decline in the wider cryptocurrency market, indicating that token-specific selling has remained significant even as network participation and governance metrics continue to attract attention.

For traders, the immediate levels are relatively clear. Holding the low-$0.80 area would preserve the rebound from the August 18 trough, while a return through the upper-$0.80 range could reopen a test of $0.90 and then $1. Failure to retain support would expose DOT to another examination of the August lows.

Trading activity has remained substantial but not exceptional relative to the token’s market value. CoinGecko recorded about $90 million in 24-hour turnover on Saturday, while individual exchanges showed DOT changing hands close to $0.84 across major dollar and stablecoin pairs.