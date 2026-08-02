Shuwaib housing project expands permitted building area

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi has raised the maximum gross floor area allowed for homes within the Shuwaib National Housing Project to 900 square metres, giving beneficiary families greater flexibility to build and expand properties around changing household needs.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority said the planning adjustment would enable families to create larger living spaces while complying with construction rules, privacy requirements and the architectural character of the neighbourhood.

The decision supports Abu Dhabi’s wider effort to develop residential communities that can accommodate multigenerational households and evolving family structures. Larger permitted floor areas can provide space for additional bedrooms, family halls, service rooms and other facilities without requiring residents to leave their established communities.

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Officials said the measure was aligned with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Family, which places family stability, social cohesion and quality of life at the centre of government initiatives. Housing policy has emerged as a major component of that programme, with authorities expanding financing options, improving access to residential land and adjusting planning frameworks.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Blooshi, Director-General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the revised limit reflected a planning approach designed around the aspirations of Emirati families.

He said the department was developing policies and guidelines that took community requirements into account while supporting the creation of integrated neighbourhoods with high standards of urban development, architectural design and visual appeal.

The increase does not remove the planning controls governing construction in the project. Home designs must continue to meet approved requirements covering building setbacks, height, privacy, access and neighbourhood appearance. The authorities indicated that the additional capacity should be used without compromising the overall urban identity of Shuwaib.

Gross floor area generally refers to the total usable floor space across the storeys of a building, subject to the definitions and exclusions set by planning regulations. Raising the ceiling to 900 square metres could therefore allow substantial additions to eligible homes, depending on plot conditions and the approved design.

The change also reflects a wider shift in Abu Dhabi’s housing strategy from supplying standard residential units towards offering families more choice. Authorities have been introducing services that allow citizens to select preferred housing projects, exchange residential allocations and obtain complementary financing for construction, purchase or renovation.

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has also expanded access to housing finance through partnerships with banks. Digital pre-approval services are being used to help eligible citizens assess additional financing options for purchasing, building or improving homes, reducing administrative procedures and giving applicants a clearer view of their borrowing capacity.

A separate housing service introduced with the Urban Planning and Permits Centre allows eligible beneficiaries to build on residential plots created by subdividing agricultural land. The programme offers a housing construction loan of AED1.75 million and an additional AED250,000 grant, subject to eligibility conditions and planning approval.

Its initial phase covers agricultural land in Al Rahbah, Al Bahyah and Al Samhah, where plots must be free of legal restrictions and have the infrastructure needed for development. The programme is intended to allow landowners to allocate subdivided plots to sons or grandsons, with certain applications from first-degree female relatives also eligible for consideration.

The Shuwaib decision comes as construction activity across Abu Dhabi continues to expand. The Department of Municipalities and Transport approved about 20.8 million square metres of gross floor area during the first quarter of 2026, an annual increase of 17.3 per cent.

Applications for new building permits reached 5,096 during the same period, up 14 per cent, while notices marking the start of construction rose 14.3 per cent to 3,244. Inspection requests increased by 24.5 per cent to 34,391, indicating heavier activity at development sites across the emirate.

Housing projects for citizens remain a central part of that growth. The Al Samha Housing Project, inaugurated in June, comprises 242 villas built at a cost exceeding AED738 million. Each villa occupies a 1,080-square-metre plot and has a constructed area of 505 square metres.