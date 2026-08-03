Trump sets Iran talks without agreement deadline

U. S. President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran would take place on Monday but declined to impose a deadline for an agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump said the United States had been prepared to launch another major attack against Iran before suspending the operation to allow diplomacy to proceed. Speaking to reporters, he offered few details about the format, venue or participants in the negotiations, describing the situation as fluid and saying the outcome would depend on the talks.

The diplomatic opening followed a message posted by Trump on Truth Social late on Saturday. He said Iran and several Middle Eastern countries had requested more time to complete an arrangement that could restore unrestricted navigation through the strait and end what he called Iran’s nuclear threat.

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Trump demanded that Tehran move rapidly towards an agreement, while keeping the possibility of renewed military action open. He said U. S. forces remained prepared to strike if negotiations failed or Iran resumed activities Washington considered threatening.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the central point of the confrontation because of its importance to global energy supplies. The narrow waterway connects Gulf producers with international markets and has historically carried about a fifth of globally traded oil and liquefied natural gas.

Restrictions on shipping, attacks on commercial vessels and uncertainty over naval passage have disrupted energy flows and increased transport and insurance costs. Oil prices fell sharply as markets responded to the prospect of negotiations, although traders remained cautious because previous pauses in hostilities had failed to produce a lasting settlement.

Iran has not publicly confirmed all elements of Trump’s account. Tehran has maintained that any arrangement governing the strait must protect its sovereignty and security interests. Iranian officials have also rejected demands that would permanently remove the country’s ability to develop civilian nuclear technology.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been speaking with governments across the region as diplomatic efforts intensify. Oman, which has often served as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, has discussed possible shipping arrangements with Iran, including routes involving Iranian and Omani territorial waters.

The proposal could establish navigation guarantees without restoring the conditions that existed before the current conflict. Details remain unsettled, including monitoring arrangements, military escorts, inspection rules and whether Iran would retain authority over vessels passing close to its coastline.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have pressed for de-escalation, fearing that another large U. S. attack could trigger retaliation against energy facilities, military bases and commercial infrastructure across the Gulf. Their economies depend heavily on secure shipping lanes, while several host American forces or provide logistical support to Washington.

Trump said requests from regional governments influenced his decision to halt the planned operation. His shift towards talks came after days of warnings that the United States could conduct extensive strikes if Iran refused to reopen the strait.

Israel has continued to coordinate with Washington but has signalled that it reserves the right to act independently if Iran advances its nuclear or missile programmes. Israeli officials view limits on uranium enrichment, weapons-related research and ballistic missile development as essential parts of any durable agreement.

Iran says its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes and argues that negotiations must include sanctions relief and guarantees against further attacks. Disagreement over enrichment remains one of the largest obstacles. Washington wants restrictions strong enough to prevent Iran from producing material for a nuclear weapon, while Tehran considers domestic enrichment a sovereign right.

The talks also face a crisis of confidence created by months of military confrontation and failed ceasefire efforts. Previous understandings on shipping and security have broken down amid accusations of attacks on tankers, violations of agreed routes and renewed air strikes.