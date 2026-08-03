Washington wildfires destroy 600 buildings and force evacuations

Wildfires sweeping through eastern Washington have destroyed about 600 homes, businesses and other buildings, forcing roughly 60,000 people to evacuate as firefighters struggle to contain several fast-moving blazes around Spokane.

About 5,000 homes were covered by evacuation orders by Sunday, while thousands of residents remained displaced and large sections of the region were without electricity. No deaths, serious injuries or missing people had been reported, although authorities cautioned that damage assessments were continuing across neighbourhoods where flames had moved rapidly through residential areas.

The fires around Spokane, Washington’s second-largest city, had burned about 5,390 acres, or nearly 22 square kilometres. They remained uncontained as crews confronted dry vegetation, difficult terrain and shifting winds that threatened to push flames towards more communities.

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Three major blazes — the Old Trails, Fairview and Meadowview fires — were among those driving the emergency. Homes were lost in communities north and west of Spokane, where residents described walls of smoke, burning power lines and explosions as the fires reached developed areas.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown called the outbreak the worst natural disaster the region had experienced. Emergency officials said the scale and speed of the fires had stretched local resources and required support from state agencies, the National Guard and firefighting teams arriving from other parts of the country.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency, allowing authorities to mobilise personnel, equipment and financial resources more rapidly. The state also sought federal assistance after Ferguson discussed the crisis with President Donald Trump.

Fire Chief Tom Williams said crews were prioritising life safety, evacuations and protection of buildings rather than attempting to establish immediate containment around the full perimeter. Firefighters faced steep canyons and limited access routes in parts of Spokane County, complicating efforts to position engines and heavy equipment.

More than 10,000 electricity customers lost power after fire damaged utility infrastructure. Fallen lines, burned poles and restricted access prevented repair teams from entering some areas. Officials warned residents not to return until evacuation orders were formally lifted because of unstable structures, damaged gas lines and the possibility of renewed fire activity.

A temporary shelter was established at the Spokane Convention Center after an earlier evacuation location became unsuitable. About 400 people had registered for assistance there, while others stayed with relatives, friends or in hotels outside the danger zones.

The Spokane Veterans Affairs Medical Center moved patients as a precaution after evacuation orders expanded. Hospitals and emergency services also prepared for possible increases in respiratory problems caused by heavy smoke.

Air-quality alerts were issued across parts of Washington as smoke spread beyond the immediate fire zones. Fine particles generated by wildfires can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose particular risks to children, older people and those with heart or respiratory conditions. Residents were advised to remain indoors, close windows and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

The Spokane fires form part of a wider outbreak across Washington, where more than 250,000 acres were burning. Seventeen large fires were active across the state, placing pressure on firefighting resources during a period of extreme heat and dry conditions.

About 4,000 firefighters had been deployed across Washington, supported by crews from more than a dozen states. California sent an incident-management team to assist operations near Spokane, while other interstate teams were assigned to fires elsewhere in Washington and neighbouring Oregon.

The National Weather Service issued a particularly dangerous situation red-flag warning as gusts approached 45 miles per hour. Such warnings are reserved for conditions capable of producing rapid fire growth and extreme behaviour. Lower wind speeds offered some assistance on Sunday, but forecasts still showed gusts strong enough to carry embers across containment lines.

Across the western United States, nearly 100 large wildfires were active, with Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana among the states facing the greatest pressure. A lightning-driven blaze spanning parts of Oregon and Idaho had burned hundreds of square miles, while fires in Utah also prompted evacuations and livestock losses.