Emirates NBD expands Egypt retail banking reach

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates NBD has agreed to acquire HSBC Egypt’s retail banking business, adding its customers, branches, cash machines and supporting employees to the Dubai-based group’s growing operations in one of the Middle East’s largest consumer markets.

The transaction will be conducted through Emirates NBD Egypt, the banking group’s wholly owned local subsidiary. It remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed during the second half of 2027.

Financial terms were not disclosed by Emirates NBD. HSBC expects the disposal to generate a pre-tax gain of about $300 million, although the final accounting impact will depend on the portfolio transferred, completion adjustments and currency movements.

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The agreement covers HSBC Egypt’s retail banking portfolio, customer relationships, associated branch and ATM network and employees serving the business. HSBC will retain its wholesale banking operations in Egypt, including services for corporate, institutional and international clients.

The acquisition is designed to strengthen Emirates NBD Egypt’s position in retail and premium banking while giving the group a larger platform for deposits, consumer lending, cards, payroll accounts, wealth products and digital financial services.

Emirates NBD Group chief executive Shayne Nelson described the transaction as an important step in the lender’s regional growth strategy. He said it would reinforce the group’s presence in a core market and support further expansion of its customer franchise in Egypt.

The purchase also offers Emirates NBD an opportunity to deepen financial links between the UAE and Egypt. Trade, investment, tourism and labour flows between the two countries create demand for cross-border payments, remittances, wealth management and services for customers with financial interests in both markets.

Integration will be closely watched because the transaction involves the transfer of customer accounts, technology systems, branch operations and employees. Both banks will need to maintain service continuity, protect customer data and communicate changes to account holders before completion.

Customers are not expected to face immediate changes because the acquisition still requires regulatory clearance. HSBC Egypt and Emirates NBD Egypt will continue operating separately until the deal closes and the approved migration process begins.

HSBC announced a strategic review of its Egyptian retail business in October 2025 as part of a wider programme to simplify its international operations. The review followed similar assessments of consumer banking businesses in Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, alongside a decision to divest the group’s retail operations in Bahrain.

The London-headquartered bank has been redirecting capital and management attention towards markets and business lines where it believes it has stronger competitive advantages. Its strategy has placed greater emphasis on Asia, wealth management and services for internationally connected corporate and institutional customers.

HSBC has operated in Egypt since 1982 and has maintained that the country remains an important growth market. Its decision to sell the consumer portfolio does not amount to a full withdrawal, as the bank plans to continue serving wholesale clients and businesses requiring access to its international network.

For Emirates NBD, the agreement extends a broader programme of expansion beyond the UAE. The group has built substantial operations in Egypt and Türkiye and has pursued opportunities in other high-growth markets where rising populations, financial inclusion and digital adoption are increasing demand for banking products.

Its Egyptian subsidiary reported a net profit of EGP1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting growth across key performance indicators. The bank already offers accounts, deposits, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll services, investment products and online banking.

Absorbing HSBC’s retail portfolio could provide greater scale in a competitive sector that includes large state-owned banks, established private lenders and subsidiaries of regional financial groups. Scale is particularly important as banks invest heavily in mobile applications, cybersecurity, payment infrastructure and data-led customer services.

Egypt’s banking market offers long-term potential because of its population of more than 100 million and the continuing shift from cash transactions towards formal and digital financial services. High inflation, currency volatility and interest-rate changes, however, can complicate credit growth, asset valuation and consumer spending.