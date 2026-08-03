Poll exposes anger over Modi’s exam response

Most adults surveyed across the country are dissatisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of examination scandals that triggered nationwide student protests and forced major concessions from his government.

Just over half of respondents in a nationwide CVoter survey conducted last week said they were unhappy with the government’s response to leaks involving the national medical entrance examination. The controversy led to the invalidation of results affecting about two million candidates, disrupting admissions and intensifying scrutiny of the country’s testing system.

Disapproval extended into Modi’s political base. Among supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, 40 per cent said the government had not handled the crisis well, while 44 per cent approved of its response. The narrow margin among governing-coalition voters suggests that the examination issue has cut across conventional political loyalties.

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The findings present a political challenge for Modi, whose government has promoted education, skills and employment as pillars of its development agenda. Competitive examinations remain one of the principal routes to medical colleges, universities and secure public-sector employment, particularly for candidates from lower-income families.

The protests began after evidence emerged that questions from the medical entrance test had been leaked. The government subsequently annulled the results and organised another examination, requiring candidates to repeat months of preparation while families absorbed additional coaching, travel and accommodation costs.

Students and parents argued that cancellation alone did not address the failures that allowed confidential examination material to circulate. Many demanded criminal accountability, compensation for affected families, structural reform of the National Testing Agency and the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The demonstrations expanded from education-related demands into a wider expression of frustration over youth unemployment, inequality and limited access to stable work. People below the age of 30 are three times more likely to be unemployed than the average citizen, adding economic pressure to a testing system already burdened by intense competition.

At least two dozen examinations have had their results cancelled because of leaks since 2014. The repeated disruptions have damaged confidence in a system through which millions compete for a limited number of medical seats and government positions.

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The agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth movement whose satirical name was adopted after controversial remarks about unemployed young people. The organisation mobilised candidates, teachers and families through social media before drawing tens of thousands to demonstrations in New Delhi and other cities.

More than 50,000 people were estimated to have joined an attempted march towards Parliament on July 20. Police used batons and tear gas during confrontations with demonstrators, while authorities said officers were injured and maintained that crowd-control measures were necessary.

Images of injured students and allegations of excessive force broadened public sympathy for the campaign. Support came from opposition politicians, actors, educators and professional groups, although organisers sought to present the movement as independent of established political parties.

Pradhan resigned on July 25 after weeks of pressure, marking an unusual retreat by a government that has generally resisted demands for ministerial departures. Protesters celebrated the decision but maintained that changing the minister would have limited value without stronger oversight of examination bodies.

Modi later addressed young people through a video message, promising action against those responsible for paper leaks and saying students who participated in demonstrations should not face punishment. The government also agreed to consider compensation for families of candidates who died by suicide after examination-related disruptions.

Parliament has since debated tighter provisions under the law designed to prevent unfair practices in public examinations. Proposed changes include harsher penalties for organised groups, testing companies and individuals involved in obtaining or distributing examination papers, along with measures intended to accelerate trials.

The government has also announced a panel to review the examination system. Areas requiring attention include the security of question papers, the selection and supervision of testing centres, digital safeguards, grievance procedures and the accountability of private contractors.

Opposition parties have argued that legislation will be ineffective without independent investigations and administrative responsibility. Government representatives have countered that paper leaks have occurred under different parties and across several states, making institutional reform more important than partisan blame.

The survey indicates that the government’s measures have yet to restore public confidence. Even after the minister’s resignation and promises of tougher enforcement, dissatisfaction remains substantial among voters who normally support Modi’s coalition.