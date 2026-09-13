BRICS backs restraint amid Middle East escalation

BRICS leaders have adopted a joint declaration expressing deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and urging maximum restraint, securing consensus among members including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The New Delhi Declaration, approved on Saturday at the 18th BRICS Summit, called on all sides to avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation and reaffirmed support for resolving international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy. The wording reflected differing national positions while establishing a common minimum position across the expanded 11-member grouping.

The declaration said members were concerned by the continued escalation in the Middle East, also described in the document as West Asia. It advocated a multilateral approach that takes account of national viewpoints, language that allowed governments with sharply differing relationships to the conflict to endorse the text.

Consensus carried added diplomatic weight because Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are all full BRICS members. Their agreement followed divisions that prevented BRICS foreign ministers from issuing a joint communique when they met in New Delhi in May. The leaders’ declaration therefore marked a shift from that earlier deadlock, although it did not erase the members’ separate positions on the war.

The Middle East language was among the most closely watched parts of the document because the bloc had struggled to bridge disagreements over the conflict. Fighting began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, and the regional fallout has drawn in states with different security ties and diplomatic priorities. Saturday’s formulation avoided assigning blame, instead recording concern over escalation and emphasising restraint by all sides.

The summit took place as hostilities involving Iran and the United States again intensified after a pause during much of August. The broader conflict has also placed pressure on energy markets, shipping routes and regional security, issues of direct concern to several BRICS members.

The declaration also expressed serious concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities operating under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards. It said such attacks violated international law and relevant IAEA resolutions, while reiterating the importance of nuclear safety and security.

On the Palestinian issue, the document reiterated support for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and detainees in accordance with applicable agreements, unhindered humanitarian assistance and a negotiated two-state solution. It also opposed the forced displacement of Palestinians and backed full United Nations membership for Palestine.

The statement further addressed the economic consequences of geopolitical confrontation. BRICS leaders voiced concern over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that they said could distort trade, disrupt supply chains and affect global economic prospects. The language came against a backdrop of sanctions affecting Iran and Russia and wider disputes over tariffs and market access.

Diplomatic activity around the summit underlined the effort to contain regional tensions. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines in the highest-level contact between the two countries since the latest phase of the conflict began. The Abu Dhabi media office said their discussions covered regional and international developments, de-escalation, stability and efforts to advance peace and development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the gathering that the Middle East war did not serve the common interests of the international community and argued that BRICS should play a larger role in encouraging peace. Other leaders also emphasised diplomacy and the need to prevent the conflict from spreading.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing the summit, had made consensus-building a central objective of the two-day meeting. India’s government has presented the expanded BRICS as a platform capable of accommodating competing strategic interests while maintaining cooperation on development, trade, technology and reform of international institutions.