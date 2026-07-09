BSNL expands satellite phone access for remote operations

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has widened access to its satellite communication service with a rugged handset priced at ₹1,34,166, targeting users who operate beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.

The state-owned telecom company said the device can provide voice calls and text messaging in isolated regions, including mountainous terrain, forests, offshore locations, mining zones and areas affected by natural disasters. The quoted handset price includes taxes, while customers must separately subscribe to an approved Global Satellite Phone Service plan.

The phone is being positioned primarily for defence units, maritime operators, emergency agencies, mining companies, remote infrastructure teams and adventure travellers. Unlike ordinary mobile phones, it communicates directly with a satellite rather than depending on nearby ground towers, allowing connectivity across large areas where terrestrial coverage is unavailable or unreliable.

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BSNL’s announcement represents an expansion of an established service rather than the introduction of satellite calling for the first time. The company has offered voice and SMS connectivity through its Global Satellite Phone Service to the public and private enterprises since January 1, 2018.

The renewed commercial push comes as satellite communication assumes greater importance in disaster management and strategic operations. Cyclones, floods, earthquakes and landslides can damage mobile towers, sever fibre links and disrupt electricity supplies. Satellite phones provide an alternative channel for coordinating rescue teams, sharing field information and maintaining contact with command centres.

The service can also support personnel stationed along remote borders and crews operating far offshore. Mining, energy and construction businesses may use the handset at project sites where installing mobile towers or fibre infrastructure is technically difficult or commercially unviable.

BSNL offers separate plans for government and commercial customers. Post-paid monthly charges begin at ₹3,500 for government users, with 16 minutes of voice usage or an equivalent number of SMS messages included. Another government plan costs ₹5,835 a month and includes 30 minutes or messages.

The commercial post-paid package costs ₹11,670 a month and provides 60 minutes of calls or SMS messages. Once the included allowance is exhausted, government users pay ₹18 per minute or message, while commercial subscribers pay ₹25. Taxes are charged separately on the service plans.

Pre-paid options are also available. Government customers can choose a ₹3,500 monthly package carrying 20 minutes or messages, or an annual plan costing ₹38,500 with an allowance of 240 minutes or SMS messages. Commercial packages cost ₹5,835 a month for 30 minutes or messages and ₹64,185 a year for 360.

Additional pre-paid top-ups are available in denominations ranging from ₹200 to ₹10,000. The pricing underlines the specialised nature of the service and is likely to limit widespread consumer adoption, particularly when compared with conventional mobile connections and emerging satellite messaging features on premium smartphones.

Satellite phone ownership and use remain subject to strict security requirements. Subscribers must undergo the prescribed customer verification process and disclose where the handset will be used, the period of intended operation and the purpose for which it is required. These conditions are designed to maintain traceability because satellite devices can function independently of domestic terrestrial networks.

The communication transmitted through the Global Satellite Phone Service is encrypted. However, the service currently supports only voice calls and SMS, not high-speed internet access or the broader applications available on modern smartphones.

Customers have been advised to approach the nearest BSNL office for purchasing and activation details. Availability may depend on documentation, regulatory clearance, service eligibility and the user’s stated operational needs. The company has not announced a mass-market retail network or consumer financing options for the handset.

The move is distinct from direct-to-device satellite technology, which seeks to connect ordinary mobile handsets to satellites without requiring a dedicated satellite phone. BSNL has also worked with US-based Viasat on trials of direct satellite connectivity, including messaging and emergency communication applications.

Competition is developing in the broader satellite communications market as global and domestic companies prepare broadband services for homes, enterprises and remote locations. Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Satellite Communications and other operators have pursued regulatory approvals and spectrum access, although satellite broadband requires different equipment, licensing and commercial models from BSNL’s voice-focused service.