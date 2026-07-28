Apple tests privacy edge for smart glasses

Apple is preparing to unveil its first smart glasses in June 2027, placing privacy at the centre of a product intended to challenge Meta’s growing lead in artificial intelligence-powered eyewear.

The device, internally known as N50, is expected to be introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference before reaching customers later in 2027. Development teams are examining hardware and software restrictions that could limit how its cameras collect, retain and transmit information, as the company seeks to avoid the surveillance concerns surrounding rival products.

The glasses are being designed as a lightweight companion to the iPhone rather than a full augmented-reality headset. They are not expected to project images directly onto the lenses. Instead, cameras, microphones, speakers and artificial intelligence would allow wearers to take photographs, answer calls, listen to audio, obtain directions and ask Siri questions about objects or places within view.

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Apple is testing how much visual information should be processed on the glasses, transferred to an iPhone or handled through secure cloud infrastructure. Greater reliance on local processing could reduce the amount of sensitive footage leaving the user’s devices, although it would place heavier demands on battery life, heat management and the compact processors fitted inside the frames.

The company already uses on-device processing for many Apple Intelligence functions. More demanding requests can be sent to Private Cloud Compute, where only information relevant to a task is processed on Apple silicon servers and then removed. A similar architecture could allow the glasses to analyse signs, identify objects or provide navigation assistance without permanently storing everything seen by their cameras.

Engineers are also considering versions with reduced camera capabilities, non-recording visual sensors or no conventional camera. Such choices would strengthen Apple’s privacy claims but could remove features that make smart glasses useful, including photography, video calls and visual intelligence. The company must determine whether consumers will accept a less capable device in exchange for stronger safeguards.

That calculation reflects the difficulties facing the wider wearable technology industry. Cameras mounted at eye level can record people who have not agreed to be filmed, often without the clear movements associated with using a smartphone. Microphones and artificial intelligence add another layer of concern because they can interpret conversations, faces, locations and surrounding objects.

Meta has tried to address those fears by placing a white capture light on its glasses. Covering or disabling the indicator automatically shuts down the camera. Critics argue that an illuminated signal remains easier to overlook than a phone being raised to record, particularly in crowded venues, schools, offices and private gatherings.

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The privacy debate has not prevented Meta and EssilorLuxottica from establishing an early commercial advantage. Ray-Ban Meta glasses combine cameras, open-ear speakers and voice-controlled AI in familiar eyewear designs. Sales reached two million pairs after the current generation entered the market, and manufacturing capacity has been prepared to support annual production of as many as 10 million units by the end of 2026.

Meta has continued to widen its range through additional styles, sports-focused models and products carrying brands controlled by EssilorLuxottica. Its strategy rests on making cameras and AI assistants ordinary parts of eyewear, supported by prices closer to premium sunglasses than to headsets such as Apple’s Vision Pro.

Apple’s advantage is its control over the hardware, operating system, processors, cloud services and connected iPhone. That integration could permit more precise controls over when a camera activates, which applications can access recordings and whether visual information is saved. Visible recording indicators, audible alerts and physical camera switches are among the safeguards that could help reassure people standing near a wearer.

Yet Apple’s privacy reputation is not guaranteed to resolve the social problem. Bystanders would still need to recognise the device, understand its signals and trust that software restrictions cannot be bypassed. Researchers have also found that privacy declarations and technical practices do not always align across mobile application ecosystems, increasing pressure for safeguards that can be independently verified.

On-device artificial intelligence offers a promising route, but miniature glasses impose strict limits on processing power. Experimental eyewear systems have demonstrated that local machine learning can reduce latency and protect personal information, though battery duration and performance remain constrained when cameras and sensors operate continuously.