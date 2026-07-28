Tech Mahindra opens Hyderabad engineering innovation centre

Tech Mahindra has launched an Engineering Experience Centre in Hyderabad to help enterprises move more quickly from product concepts to commercial deployment, strengthening its push into artificial intelligence-led engineering services.

The company also unveiled a new engineering proposition, “Accelerating Breakthroughs”, designed to address growing product complexity, shorter innovation cycles, supply-chain pressures and geopolitical disruption. The initiative aims to give customers a working environment in which designs can be tested, refined and prepared for the market.

The centre will bring together Tech Mahindra engineers, clients, technology partners and other industry participants to develop and validate products and systems. It combines engineering expertise with artificial intelligence, digital twins, model-based engineering and collaborative product-development processes.

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Unlike a conventional demonstration facility, the centre has been structured as an operational engineering environment. Visitors will be able to examine how ideas pass through product development, teardown analysis, validation, testing, supply-chain assessment and other stages before reaching commercial readiness.

The facility will also demonstrate how engineering information can be connected throughout a product’s lifecycle. Digital-thread technology will link design, manufacturing, testing, maintenance and performance data, while digital twins will allow companies to simulate physical products or systems before making costly changes in real-world environments.

Artificial intelligence will be used across engineering workflows to accelerate analysis, detect design problems, assist decision-making and improve the use of product data. The approach reflects a wider shift among technology services companies from primarily supplying skilled personnel towards delivering integrated engineering platforms, laboratories and measurable business outcomes.

Rohit Madhok, global head of engineering services at Tech Mahindra, said engineering had always involved solving constraints and that the centre would provide a living environment where ideas could be developed, stress-tested, dismantled, reimagined and validated.

“The next generation of breakthroughs will come from simplifying complexity, orchestrating ecosystems, and augmenting human ingenuity with technology,” Madhok said.

Clients and partners will be able to work directly with the company’s engineering teams on structured experiments. The centre is intended to reduce the distance between an early-stage concept and a product that can be manufactured, deployed or scaled.

The initiative targets industries facing rapid technological change and increasingly connected products, including automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, energy, consumer goods, transportation and communications. Manufacturers in these sectors are investing in software-defined products, predictive maintenance, automation and digitally connected supply chains.

Tech Mahindra’s engineering portfolio covers product design and development, software-defined vehicles, embedded systems, product lifecycle management, testing, manufacturing systems and after-market support. Its capabilities also extend to aerospace structures and avionics, rail signalling, industrial asset management and connected consumer products.

The company operates more than 50 engineering centres and has developed over 50 technology platforms and solutions, along with more than 25 proprietary tools and frameworks. It says the centres have helped customers lower capital expenditure and improve the use of engineering resources.

The Hyderabad launch comes as global technology providers increase investments in physical experience centres that allow customers to evaluate artificial intelligence and digital engineering applications before committing to large transformation programmes. Such facilities are becoming important sales and delivery assets because enterprises increasingly demand evidence of operational value rather than isolated technology demonstrations.

Engineering research and development has also become a major growth area for technology service providers as manufacturers seek outside expertise in connected products, cloud platforms, chip design, autonomous systems and industrial artificial intelligence. Shorter product cycles have placed pressure on companies to conduct design, simulation, validation and manufacturing preparation simultaneously rather than sequentially.

Model-based engineering is central to that transition. It replaces fragmented documents and manual handovers with digital models that can be shared across engineering functions. When combined with a digital thread, the method can improve traceability and allow teams to understand how a design alteration affects manufacturing, compliance, costs and product performance.

The new centre will support Tech Mahindra’s effort to position itself as a strategic engineering partner rather than only an information technology outsourcing provider. The company offers consulting, enterprise applications, business process services, network services, customer-experience design, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud infrastructure and engineering services.