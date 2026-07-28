Dubai finance hub crosses 10,000-company milestone

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai International Financial Centre has surpassed 10,000 active registered companies for the first time, sustaining rapid growth despite war-related disruption, weaker regional confidence and pressure on several parts of Dubai’s economy.

The number of active companies operating from DIFC reached 10,018 at the end of June, up 30 per cent from a year earlier. The centre attracted 2,318 additional active businesses over the 12-month period, including 1,506 that joined during the first half of 2026, a 39 per cent increase from the corresponding period last year.

The figures underline the continued appeal of Dubai as an international base for banks, asset managers, technology businesses and professional services firms. They also provide an early measure of the financial sector’s resilience after conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupted aviation, trade, tourism and investor sentiment across the Gulf.

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DIFC’s regulated financial services community expanded by 16 per cent to 1,134 firms. Wealth and asset management companies increased by 35 per cent to 592, while banking and capital markets businesses rose by 13 per cent to 327.

The number of artificial intelligence, financial technology and innovation companies climbed by 39 per cent to 1,933. The growth reflects Dubai’s effort to move beyond its established role as a regional banking and wealth-management centre by building a broader ecosystem around digital finance, data, venture capital and artificial intelligence.

Among the companies establishing operations during the first six months were trade credit insurer Allianz Trade Middle East, hedge fund Arrowpoint Investment Partners and Bank of Canada. Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, is also preparing to establish a Dubai office as it expands its Gulf presence.

The company additions have continued even though the regional conflict placed Dubai’s safe-haven reputation under its sternest test in years. Missile and drone threats affected aviation, financial markets and daily business operations, while trade routes shifted as companies sought alternatives to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Dubai responded with measures intended to preserve liquidity, assist businesses and reassure investors. Authorities pledged 2.5 billion dirhams in support, with much of the assistance directed towards tourism and retail, two sectors exposed to flight disruption and weaker visitor demand.

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DIFC introduced separate relief measures for its commercial and retail community, including flexible rental arrangements, instalment plans for licence renewals and grace periods for administrative fees. The steps were designed to limit cash-flow pressure and reduce the likelihood that smaller companies would abandon operations during the disruption.

The broader economy nevertheless faces uneven conditions. Financial and professional services have proved more durable than hospitality, retail and aviation-related businesses. Foreign investor flows on the Dubai Financial Market deteriorated after the outbreak of hostilities, while hotel occupancy and discretionary spending weakened.

DIFC’s growth also reflects structural changes in global capital flows. Asset managers, hedge funds, private banks and family offices are increasing their presence in the Gulf to gain proximity to sovereign wealth funds, wealthy families and expanding regional markets.

Dubai offers a time zone linking Asian, European and US trading hours, alongside full foreign ownership, a specialised commercial court system and a regulatory framework based on English common law. DIFC operates as a separate financial jurisdiction within the emirate and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

The arrival of additional wealth managers has coincided with rising migration by high-net-worth individuals. Dubai has become a leading destination for entrepreneurs and investors seeking favourable taxation, political stability, international schools and connections to fast-growing economies across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Competition remains intense. Abu Dhabi is attracting hedge funds, private equity companies and asset managers through the Abu Dhabi Global Market, while Riyadh is pressing international groups to establish regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia. Hong Kong and Singapore are also competing for mobile capital and financial technology investment.

DIFC is seeking to differentiate itself through an artificial intelligence strategy that embeds the technology into regulation, compliance, business operations and physical infrastructure. The programme is intended to generate $3.5 billion in economic value and create 25,000 jobs, while positioning the centre as a major destination for AI-focused financial businesses.

Rapid expansion will also increase demands on regulators, office supply and skilled labour. Strong oversight will be needed as the centre admits more digital-asset companies, investment funds and complex financial businesses whose activities can carry compliance, cybersecurity and investor-protection risks.