Powerful quake strikes Kumamoto and disrupts Kyushu

A magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan on Tuesday, injuring at least 50 people, damaging buildings and roads, and cutting electricity to tens of thousands of homes.

The earthquake hit at about 4.27 pm local time and registered the highest level of seven on Japan’s seismic intensity scale in parts of Kumamoto. Violent shaking was reported across Kyushu, with residents describing collapsing roof tiles, broken windows and furniture being thrown across rooms.

Authorities issued a tsunami advisory for coastal areas around the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, including parts of Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Fukuoka and Saga prefectures. The advisory was lifted within two hours after no significant tsunami was detected.

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The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.1. The US Geological Survey later revised its estimate to 6.8, reflecting differences in the way seismic agencies calculate an earthquake’s strength.

Emergency crews were deployed across the prefecture as reports emerged of fires, collapsed structures and people trapped inside damaged buildings. One of the most serious incidents occurred at an Aeon shopping centre near the epicentre, where an apparent explosion was followed by the partial collapse of an upper-floor section.

Rescue teams searched the complex for shoppers and staff believed to be trapped. Several people were feared dead, although officials had not confirmed a final casualty figure as operations continued.

Hospitals across the affected area activated emergency procedures. A medical facility in Yatsushiro city received about 40 injured people, while other patients were treated for cuts, fractures and injuries caused by falling objects. Authorities warned that the toll could rise as damaged communities became accessible.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi established a government task force to coordinate the response and ordered officials to prioritise rescue operations, fire control and the restoration of essential services. About 3,600 members of the Self-Defence Forces were mobilised for disaster relief.

More than 300,000 residents were advised or ordered to evacuate vulnerable areas because of the risk of building collapses, landslides and strong aftershocks. Emergency shelters were opened in schools and municipal buildings, with local authorities distributing water, food and blankets.

Kyushu Electric Power said about 48,000 households lost electricity after the quake. Engineers inspected substations and transmission equipment while emergency generators were supplied to hospitals, evacuation centres and public facilities.

Transport networks suffered widespread disruption. A train derailed and fell on its side at Yatsushiro station, though no major passenger casualties were immediately confirmed. JR Kyushu suspended conventional and high-speed rail services while workers examined tracks, bridges and signalling systems.

Kumamoto airport closed its runway for inspections, forcing airlines to cancel or divert flights. Several roads were blocked by cracks, fallen debris and damaged retaining walls. Police restricted access to bridges until structural checks could be completed.

Kumamoto Castle, one of the prefecture’s best-known landmarks, sustained fresh damage to sections of its stone walls. The castle had undergone years of restoration after being badly damaged during the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake sequence.

Stone lanterns also fell at a Shinto shrine in Mashiki, a town that suffered extensive destruction a decade ago. Residents said Tuesday’s shaking revived memories of the 2016 disaster, when powerful earthquakes destroyed thousands of homes and caused more than 200 disaster-related deaths.

Major manufacturers operating in Kumamoto halted production or evacuated workers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company activated safety procedures at its semiconductor facilities, while Sony and Fujifilm also carried out inspections. No major industrial damage was immediately reported.

Japan’s nuclear regulator said no abnormalities had been detected at nuclear power stations in the wider Kyushu region. Monitoring continued at the Sendai plant in Kagoshima prefecture and other energy facilities following the tremor.

The meteorological agency warned that earthquakes of comparable intensity could occur during the following week. Heavy seasonal rainfall has increased concerns that loosened soil and damaged slopes could trigger landslides, particularly in mountainous districts.