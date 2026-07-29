FCC Philippines, Subsidiary of Japan’s FCC CO., LTD., Global Leader in Motorcycle Clutch Systems, Signs 1,500 MWh Long-Term Solar Agreement with Peak Energy

Onsite solar installation to cut FCC Philippines’ energy costs by 30% compared to grid electricity prices, supporting the automotive supply chain manufacturer’s cost competitiveness and energy resilience in Laguna.

LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2026 – FCC (Philippines) Corp., a subsidiary of Japan’s FCC CO., LTD. and a key global supplier to leading automotive and motorcycle brands including Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki, Ford, Harley-Davidson, BMW, among others, has signed a long-term solar agreement with Peak Energy to power its clutch systems facility in Laguna with onsite renewable energy.

Sandro Bruni (Peak Energy) and Tsuyoshi Nakada (FCC Philippines Corporation) at the Signing Ceremony held on 10th of July

The system is expected to generate approximately 1,500 MWh in its first year of operation from a

1 MWp onsite solar installation, delivering electricity to FCC Philippines at a price approximately 30% lower than grid tariffs. This is expected to avoid approximately 650 tons of CO₂ annually, equivalent to avoiding the consumption of almost 252,000 liters of gasoline.

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Under the 15-year agreement, Peak Energy will design, finance, construct, own and operate the solar system, with FCC Philippines purchasing the electricity generated at no upfront capital cost. The structure allows FCC Philippines to access clean, competitively priced power while Peak Energy manages construction and ongoing operations and maintenance.

FCC CO., LTD. is the undisputed global leader in the motorcycle clutch market, with more than 50% global market share, and a leading supplier of automotive clutch components worldwide. The company and has manufactured in the Philippines since 1993, supplying integrated clutch systems not only to the four of the world’s four largest motorcycle OEMs, but also to other established global brands across both the two-wheel and four-wheel industries. Global automotive supply chains are under growing pressure to reduce embedded emissions, and the agreement gives FCC Philippines a concrete way to strengthen its competitiveness within that supply chain.

The agreement builds on Peak Energy’s track record with Japanese-parented manufacturers across the region, including JTEKT (Toyota Group) in Japan, AICA in Thailand and Yokogawa in Singapore. FCC Philippines’ decision to choose Peak Energy reflects the same standard of engineering excellence and delivery experience that has earned these manufacturers’ trust, technical rigor, disciplined project execution and a track record of on-time, on-budget delivery that meets the exacting quality expectations Japanese corporates apply to their partners across Asia.

As industrial demand for lower-cost, predictable power grows, the Philippine market is naturally redirecting capacity toward developers with the financial strength, engineering capability and technology to execute and operate assets credibly at scale, supported by a Department of Energy target of 35% renewable energy share by 2030.

“Industrial buyers in the Philippines are increasingly looking for power that’s cheaper than the grid and shielded from imported fuel prices,” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy. “This project delivers both, at a 30% discount to grid tariffs. We are glad to see FCC moving toward a developer with the financial strength and engineering capability to deliver at scale.”

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“This solar project represents an important milestone in FCC’s journey toward a more sustainable future,” said Tsuyoshi Nakada, President of FCC (Philippines) Corp. “As part of the FCC CO., LTD., Group’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, we continue to invest in initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint while strengthening the resilience of our operations. We are pleased to partner with Peak Energy in advancing these shared sustainability goals.”

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With over 300 MW of operating assets and 2 GW worth of projects in development, Peak Energy is the fastest growing renewable energy developer with a portfolio spanning Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. With activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models – including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications – Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.

An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.

Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.

Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximatively USD 88 billion of assets under management. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.

For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.

About FCC (Philippines) Corporation

Established in 1993 at Laguna Technopark in Biñan City, Laguna, FCC (Philippines) Corp. is a subsidiary of Japan’s FCC CO., LTD., a global leader in automotive and motorcycle clutch systems. The company manufactures and assembles clutch engine components for leading global automotive and motorcycle brands and has a workforce of more than 600 personnel at its Laguna facility. As part of its commitment to sustainable growth, FCC CO., LTD., continues to strengthen its core clutch business while expanding into electrification-related technologies by leveraging its core expertise in die casting, press, and joining technologies to support the evolving mobility industry.