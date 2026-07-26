Burnham signals firmer line in dealings with Trump

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is prepared to challenge US President Donald Trump publicly when Britain’s national interest requires it, setting out a more assertive approach to the country’s most important defence and diplomatic partnership.

Burnham made the commitment during his first major broadcast interview since succeeding Keir Starmer, while stressing that disagreement would not prevent close cooperation between London and Washington. He described his first telephone conversation with Trump as warm but declined to give an unequivocal answer when asked whether he trusted the US leader.

“I will call anybody out if I think that is the right thing for Britain,” Burnham said. “The national interest of this country will always come first.”

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The remarks reflect the difficult balance facing the new government as it seeks to preserve intelligence, security and trade ties with the United States while maintaining room to differ from Trump on military action and other contentious foreign policy questions.

The immediate dividing line concerns the conflict involving Iran. Burnham backed the previous government’s refusal to support US offensive operations, arguing that Britain should not become directly involved in an expanding confrontation without a clear legal, military and political justification. He indicated that his administration would continue that position despite criticism from Trump.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting reinforced the message, saying Britain could remain a dependable ally while being candid about areas of disagreement. He argued that Washington valued direct communication more than unquestioning support and said cooperation would continue on intelligence, deterrence and wider security matters.

Burnham’s intervention appeared designed to distinguish firm diplomacy from hostility. Britain remains heavily dependent on the United States for strategic intelligence, nuclear cooperation, military technology and coordination through Nato. Any prolonged confrontation with the White House could complicate defence planning at a time of heightened pressure across Europe and West Asia.

The prime minister nevertheless faces domestic demands to demonstrate independence from Trump. Labour figures have warned that automatic alignment with Washington could expose Britain to military escalation, while opposition parties are scrutinising whether Burnham has sufficient foreign policy experience to manage an unpredictable US administration.

His comments also form part of an attempt to establish authority after taking office through a Labour leadership transition rather than a general election. Burnham rejected calls for an early national vote, saying the government remained bound by the mandate secured by Labour in 2024 and would concentrate on delivering that manifesto. Britain’s next election is not legally required until 2029.

Conservative and Reform UK politicians have questioned whether he can pursue major policy changes without seeking approval from voters. Burnham maintained that changing prime ministers between elections was constitutionally established and said political legitimacy would depend on whether his government improved living standards and public services.

Defence spending presents another test. Burnham acknowledged the strategic case for increasing expenditure but refused to guarantee that it would reach 3 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030. He said commitments must be fully funded and accompanied by improvements in procurement, after years of delays and cost overruns in military programmes.

That caution could generate tension with Trump, who has repeatedly pressed Nato members to carry a larger share of collective defence costs. Britain already presents itself as one of Washington’s strongest military partners, but pressure for additional spending is rising as governments respond to conflict in Europe, instability in West Asia and competition with China.

Burnham’s cabinet appointments suggest he intends to combine continuity in national security with a stronger focus on domestic priorities. Ed Miliband has taken responsibility for foreign affairs, while Streeting has moved to defence. John Healey, a former defence secretary, has become chancellor and will have to reconcile military demands with constrained public finances.

The prime minister has promised action on the cost of living, housing, homelessness and social care, areas central to the political identity he developed as mayor of Greater Manchester. His challenge will be to prevent international crises from consuming the political space and financial resources required for that programme.