Chicken highway heist ends in deadly police shootout

A six-member gang stole more than 100kg of frozen chicken from a moving refrigerated truck on a highway outside Cairo before a police operation ended with three suspects killed and three others arrested.

The robbery took place on August 25 on the Cairo-Ismailia Desert Road, within the jurisdiction of Al-Shorouk in eastern Cairo. Video of the operation, filmed from another vehicle, spread rapidly online after showing the thieves carrying out a manoeuvre that drew comparisons with action-film highway robberies.

Footage showed a pickup truck driving extremely close behind the refrigerated lorry while both vehicles were moving. One of the men positioned himself between the vehicles and reached the truck’s rear doors before boxes of frozen poultry were transferred into the pickup.

About 105kg of chicken was taken from the truck, which was carrying roughly four tonnes of frozen poultry. The driver was apparently unaware that goods were being removed from his vehicle while he continued along the road.

The unusual theft came to wider attention after the video circulated on social media, prompting an investigation into the identities of those involved. The six suspects were subsequently traced to locations in Cairo and neighbouring Qalyubia governorate.

A security operation targeting their hideouts developed into an armed confrontation. Three members of the group were killed and the remaining three were detained after gunfire was exchanged during the attempt to arrest them.

Investigators recovered the pickup believed to have been used in the robbery along with weapons and part of the stolen merchandise. The weapons seized included two automatic rifles and shotguns. Other property suspected of having been taken during separate thefts was also recovered and was being examined as part of the investigation.

The three surviving suspects were being referred to prosecutors as authorities widened their inquiries into other crimes potentially linked to the group. Members of the gang had previously faced accusations or convictions involving serious offences, including armed robbery, attempted murder, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.

The episode attracted attention largely because of the method used to remove cargo from a moving vehicle. The pickup maintained a dangerously small distance from the refrigerated truck, allowing one of the thieves to reach its rear section without either vehicle stopping.

The technique created substantial risks for the occupants of both vehicles and other road users. Any sudden braking, lane change or loss of control could have caused a collision involving the truck, pickup and surrounding traffic.

Cargo theft from commercial vehicles is typically associated with parked trucks, logistics facilities or roadside stops, where criminals can target goods while vehicles are unattended or drivers are resting. Theft from a vehicle travelling at road speed requires greater coordination and exposes offenders to significantly higher physical danger.

The Cairo-Ismailia Desert Road is an important transport corridor linking the capital with communities and industrial areas to the east. Heavy commercial traffic uses the route to transport food, manufactured goods and other cargo between Cairo, Ismailia and industrial centres including 10th of Ramadan City.

Egypt’s food transport network relies extensively on refrigerated vehicles to move poultry and other temperature-sensitive products between processing plants, warehouses, distributors and retailers. Maintaining an uninterrupted cold chain is essential because prolonged exposure outside controlled temperatures can affect the safety and commercial value of frozen products.

The robbery has therefore raised questions extending beyond the monetary value of the stolen chicken. Unauthorised opening of refrigerated cargo compartments can disrupt temperature controls and expose food products to contamination or handling outside approved distribution systems.

The viral video also demonstrated the growing role of mobile-phone footage in bringing previously unnoticed offences to the attention of companies and investigators. The driver did not immediately detect the loss, while images captured by another motorist provided a record of how the cargo was removed.