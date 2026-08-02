Chinese Original Kids Apparel Brand XINGZISHAN Makes Debut at Hong Kong’s Largest Eugene BB Expo, Marking a New Chapter of Domestic Brands Going Global

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 August 2026 – The Eugene BB Expo, Hong Kong’s largest annual maternity and baby grand event, grandly opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. XINGZISHAN, an original Chinese functional kids’ loungewear brand from mainland China, staged its highly anticipated debut at the exhibition. Blending Eastern and Western aesthetics with premium craftsmanship, the brand leverages the Greater Bay Area as a strategic gateway to complete its landmark Hong Kong & Macau market premiere, officially kicking off its overseas expansion journey.

Mainland Original Base Layer Specialist Debuts at Hong Kong’s Top Baby Expo

ADVERTISEMENT Founded to solve real parenting pain points, XINGZISHAN focuses on essential close-fitting apparel for children. The brand independently develops high-performance fabrics featuring seamless skin-friendly construction, anti-allergy skincare protection, breathability and quick-dry properties. It has built a full matrix of kids’ base layers tailored to tropical subtropical Hong Kong parenting needs, addressing common challenges including kids’ excessive sweating, sensitive skin, temperature fluctuations between day and night, and multi-scenario indoor & outdoor wear.

Long dominated by overseas and Hong Kong maternity brands, the Eugene BB Expo delivers dual value for end-consumer retail traffic and cross-border business matching, with few mainland original kids’ base layer brands participating in previous editions. Bringing its complete lineup of functional children’s base layers to the expo, XINGZISHAN stood out as a distinctive representative of original mainland brands. Through differentiated original design and robust product performance, the brand showcased the premium quality and humanistic warmth of Chinese independent kids’ wear labels.

Original Mission: One Base Layer, Endless Comfort for Kids’ Unrestrained Growth

XINGZISHAN adheres to its core brand ethos — “From Base Layer to Life Backing, Safely is Basic”. Beyond crafting soft inner layers, the brand creates safe, professional, well-fitted and stylish functional apparel to safeguard children’s freedom to explore, while easing parents’ stress over daily kids’ outfit selection.

Speaking at the booth, Zhang Yangzhi, Founder of XINGZISHAN, shared the brand’s founding vision: “Base layers stay close to children’s skin every single day, forming the most fundamental layer of protection as they grow. We aim to perfect this intimate daily essential, using professional fabrics and tailored cuts to support kids’ unrestrained childhood.”

Throughout the exhibition run, the brand’s booth drew steady crowds of Hong Kong expectant mothers, local parents, cross-border families and maternity retail procurement buyers. Many mums commented that XINGZISHAN’s sweat-wicking, non-chafing seamless fabrics perfectly fit Hong Kong’s humid climate and kids’ active daily routines. The versatile loungewear pieces that transition effortlessly from bedroom to outdoor outings greatly simplify parents’ daily childcare routines.

ADVERTISEMENT The brand also addresses a key consumer pain point for fathers, who often struggle to find kids’ clothing balancing appealing aesthetics and reliable quality. With premium fabric texture and child-centric aesthetic design, XINGZISHAN earns consistent family approval, cementing its position as a top household apparel choice.

Cultural Exchange: Oriental Inspirations Meet Minimalist Western Design

This debut at the Eugene BB Expo marks a critical milestone in XINGZISHAN’s global expansion, as well as a vivid showcase of Chinese kids’ wear cultural export. The booth space integrates brand storytelling, natural fabric displays and parenting philosophies, paired with local Hong Kong touches such as tram elements to boost visitor engagement.

Breaking away from the cluttered heavy prints typical of traditional Chinese-style children’s clothing, XINGZISHAN harmoniously fuses Eastern culture with Western minimalism. Drawing visual motifs from ginkgo leaves, wheat ears and auspicious cloud patterns, the brand pairs them with clean, streamlined silhouettes iconic to Western kids’ fashion, alongside soft, low-saturation natural tones that strike an ideal balance between practicality and gentle aesthetic charm.

Global Expansion Roadmap: Hong Kong as the Springboard for Overseas Growth

Capitalizing on Hong Kong’s unique geographical advantage as “backed by Mainland China, connected to the world” and its role as a super connector, XINGZISHAN seizes the Eugene BB Expo platform to connect deeply with Hong Kong & Macau maternity retail channels, chain stores and procurement resources. The brand will rapidly penetrate local Hong Kong and Macau markets, establishing a direct supply chain from mainland original kids’ wear brands to regional families.

Moving forward, XINGZISHAN plans to steadily expand into Southeast Asian markets. It will bring Chinese kids’ apparel R&D expertise and Eastern parenting aesthetics to the Greater Bay Area and international audiences, paving the way for original domestic children’s wear brands to shine on a broader global stage.

Hashtag: #XINGZISHAN

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