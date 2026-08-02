Jabalpur students burn Ranaut effigy over remarks

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Girl students burnt an effigy of BJP Lok Sabha member Kangana Ranaut in Jabalpur on Saturday, escalating protests over her remarks against young people who demonstrated over the NEET-UG paper leak.

The protesters assembled at Ghantaghar in the Madhya Pradesh city, raised slogans against the Mandi parliamentarian and demanded her resignation. They accused Ranaut of insulting students who had sought accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the treatment of demonstrators at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The protest followed a widening political and social media row over Ranaut’s description of sections of Generation Z as the “gutter generation”. Her comments were directed at videos, slogans and online posts linked to the youth-led agitation, some of which contained abusive language targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his family.

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Ranaut described content emerging from the demonstrations as “puke-inducing” and “crass”, while questioning the upbringing and academic abilities of some participants. Her comments triggered criticism from student groups, political opponents, actors and activists, who said she had generalised about an entire generation while responding to the conduct of individual protesters.

The Jabalpur students said their demonstration was intended to defend young people who had taken part in a campaign focused on examination integrity and the future of medical aspirants. Their demand for Ranaut’s resignation reflected anger over what they viewed as dismissive language from an elected representative.

Ranaut later sought to clarify her position, arguing that her criticism was aimed at abusive behaviour rather than every young person. She questioned whether parents should accept vulgar slogans or offensive material involving political leaders and their families. Her clarification did little to contain the backlash, with critics maintaining that the language used in her original posts was itself inflammatory.

The dispute grew from demonstrations over the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which became the centre of national concern after evidence of a question paper leak emerged. The examination, used for admission to undergraduate medical courses, involves about two million candidates and is among the country’s largest and most competitive entrance tests.

Student groups organised protests in several cities, while a sustained agitation at Jantar Mantar became the focal point of the campaign. Demonstrators demanded action against those responsible for the leak, stronger safeguards for public examinations and accountability from the National Testing Agency and the education ministry.

The movement also drew attention to allegations of police excess during demonstrations. Opposition parties sought a parliamentary discussion on the use of force against students, while legal challenges were brought over the handling of protesters. Delhi Police registered 13 cases connected to the agitation, prompting calls for a review of arrests and other legal action.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against 13 people in the paper leak case, including subject experts associated with the National Testing Agency and alleged intermediaries involved in obtaining and distributing examination questions. The investigation has intensified scrutiny of the systems used to prepare, transport and secure high-stakes examination material.

The controversy has also strengthened demands for structural reform of the examination system. Students and education specialists have called for tighter digital security, independent audits, clearer accountability within testing agencies and faster mechanisms to address suspected leaks before candidates are affected.

Youth activists have argued that repeated failures in recruitment and entrance examinations have damaged confidence in public institutions. They say candidates often spend years preparing for tests while their families bear substantial coaching, travel and application costs, making cancellations and leaks financially and emotionally damaging.

Ranaut’s intervention shifted part of the debate from examination reform to the language and methods used by protesters. Supporters of her position said criticism of the leak did not justify abusive slogans or personal attacks. Her opponents said elected representatives must distinguish between objectionable conduct by a few individuals and the legitimate grievances of a much larger student movement.

The controversy has revived scrutiny of how public figures respond to digitally organised protests. Videos from demonstrations can circulate without context, while provocative clips often receive more attention than speeches, petitions and policy demands. Political reactions to those clips can then overshadow the original dispute.