UK Games Fund backs record indie studio cohort

The UK Games Fund has selected 29 independent studios for grants of up to £100,000, marking the largest funding cohort since the programme began in 2015.

The companies will use the Prototype Fund awards to develop original intellectual property, test projects with players and strengthen their ability to attract publishers or private investment. The grants will primarily cover employment costs for UK-based staff and contractors involved in building playable prototypes.

The new intake includes developers working across puzzle games, narrative adventures, strategy titles, role-playing projects and experimental interactive experiences. Selected companies include Plai, Dusky Leaf Games, Fish Tin Games, Space Colony Studios, Studio NX, LunaMi Games, Play XD, Draknek & Friends, Toyumi and Kaizen Game Works.

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Team Folon, Meteor Pixel, No Ghost, Sectordub, Nyamyam, Tree Den Games, Knights of Borria, Perchang and Talha and Jack Co are also among the recipients. The wider group includes YumYumYukYuk, Ursa Minus, 276 Productions, EdCorp, Nullpointer, Atypical Types, Glowfrog Games, Seventh Disorder, Robust Games and Brain Rack.

The scale of the round reflects stronger government support for early-stage games businesses at a time when developers face tighter access to investment and greater caution among publishers. Studios must often finance months or years of development before generating revenue, while prototypes are increasingly expected to demonstrate commercial potential, audience demand and technical viability.

The Prototype Fund targets companies with industry and commercial experience that are developing their own games. Successful applicants can receive up to £100,000, with monthly claims generally capped at £20,000. The money supports UK employment rather than unrestricted company spending, helping studios retain skilled developers while advancing projects towards investment or publishing deals.

The programme forms part of a wider expansion of public support for the country’s games industry. The government has committed another £28.5 million to the UK Games Fund over three years under its Growth for Games strategy, extending support for start-ups, experienced independent studios and companies preparing titles for commercial release.

Funding is divided across several routes. The Starter Fund offers grants of £20,000 to graduate-led companies and early-stage teams. The Prototype Fund provides larger awards for studios developing audience-tested projects. The Content Fund supports more advanced companies seeking between £100,000 and £250,000 to scale games that already have working prototypes.

The structure is intended to address different points in the development cycle. Small teams frequently struggle to move from an initial concept to a polished demonstration, while established independent studios can face a separate shortage of capital between prototype completion and full production.

Publishers have become more selective following a period of rapid expansion, acquisitions and heavy investment across the global games business. Studio closures, project cancellations and workforce reductions have increased pressure on developers to prove market demand before securing external backing.

Independent teams are particularly exposed because they often lack the revenue reserves available to large publishers. Rising salaries, software costs, marketing expenses and longer production schedules can exhaust available capital before a game is ready for launch.

Public grants can reduce that risk without requiring developers to surrender ownership of their intellectual property or give investors an immediate equity stake. Retaining control of original games can allow studios to negotiate stronger publishing agreements and preserve a larger share of future revenue.

An independent evaluation of the UK Games Fund found that surveyed beneficiaries raised at least £18.2 million in additional finance during the programme’s earlier years, exceeding the £13 million invested over the period examined. The total leveraged funding was probably higher because only a portion of applicants participated in the assessment.

The programme was created with an initial £4 million commitment in 2015 and originally offered grants of up to £25,000. Its first group supported 24 companies, including studios associated with established titles and teams seeking to convert promising prototypes into commercial products.