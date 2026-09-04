Cloudflare adds Cursor agents to controlled sandbox runtime

Cloudflare has added support for running Cursor Cloud Agents on its Sandboxes platform, giving developers and enterprise teams another way to execute AI coding tasks inside infrastructure they control.

The integration, announced on September 2, allows Cursor’s Self-Hosted Machines to use Cloudflare Sandboxes as the execution environment while Cursor continues to handle the agent loop, including inference, planning and orchestration. Commands, file edits, repository operations and other tool actions are carried out inside isolated Cloudflare environments.

Cloudflare said the arrangement is intended for organisations that want to retain familiar AI coding workflows while exercising greater control over where code, build caches, credentials and other sensitive resources are handled. Each assigned Cursor session can run in an isolated container backed by Cloudflare Containers.

Cursor Cloud Agents can be started and managed from Cursor’s desktop, web and mobile interfaces. Under the self-hosted model, a worker operating in the customer’s infrastructure runs the Cursor command-line software and maintains an outbound HTTPS connection to Cursor’s backend. The design does not require Cursor to open an inbound connection into the customer’s network.

Dane Knecht, Cloudflare’s chief technology officer, said developers increasingly want AI tools that fit existing workflows while enterprises require those tools to operate within controlled environments. He said Cloudflare Sandboxes gives organisations an isolated place to run agent work while continuing to use their preferred AI systems.

Cursor’s self-hosted architecture separates orchestration from execution. Cursor manages model access and the Cloud Agent experience, while the worker performs terminal commands, filesystem changes, browser actions and related operations within infrastructure selected by the customer. Cursor says the approach enables codebases, build outputs and secrets to remain on internal machines during execution.

Some information still leaves the customer environment as part of normal agent operation. File portions used for model inference can be transmitted to the model service, while Cloud Agent artefacts such as screenshots, videos and log references may be uploaded so they can appear in pull requests and dashboards.

The Cloudflare deployment uses an open-source template that provisions the required Worker, Durable Object namespace, container application, R2 storage binding and scheduled trigger. Cloudflare’s documentation says each Cursor session assigned to the deployment runs separately, providing isolation between agent workloads.

Enterprise users can also organise self-hosted capacity through named worker pools. Requests sent to a pool wait until an available worker claims them, allowing administrators to maintain separate execution environments for different requirements. Cursor provides mechanisms for scaling capacity as demand rises and releasing it when sessions end.

The feature requires a Cursor Enterprise plan with self-hosted machines enabled, a team service-account API key with the appropriate agent permission, and a paid Cloudflare Workers account with access to Containers and R2. Cloudflare’s deployment guide also lists Node. js and Docker among the prerequisites for setting up the reference implementation.

The addition extends Cloudflare’s effort to position Sandboxes as execution infrastructure for agentic software. The company already supports Devin Outposts, which can run Devin coding-agent sessions in isolated Cloudflare environments, and Claude Managed Agents, where Anthropic’s agent loop can use Cloudflare-provided runtime services.

Cloudflare introduced its Claude Managed Agents integration in May, offering organisations a self-managed environment in which agent actions can use Sandboxes, controlled network access, browsers and custom tools. Support for Devin Outposts followed in July, with each session placed inside an isolated sandbox backed by Cloudflare Containers.

Cloudflare’s Sandbox SDK is designed for applications that need isolated code execution, including AI agents, code interpreters, development environments, testing systems and data-analysis workloads. It can execute commands, manage files, run background processes and expose services from Workers applications.