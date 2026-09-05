CoinRabbit receives 2026 crypto lending award

CoinRabbit has been named Best Crypto Lending Platform 2026 by International Business Magazine, adding an industry accolade to the crypto-backed lender as it expands beyond loans into broader digital-asset capital management.

The Toronto-based company said the recognition covers a lending operation that has originated more than $1.45 billion in crypto-backed loans since its launch in 2020. International Business Magazine lists a 2026 awards programme and says its honours cover banking, finance, investments, technology and other sectors.

The award announcement said candidates are considered through public nominations and jury review, with nominees assessed on their work, progress and contribution to their industries. The publication’s website is currently accepting nominations for its 2026 awards and maintains annual winner listings for previous years as well as the current programme.

CoinRabbit’s core product allows customers to borrow against cryptocurrency holdings rather than sell them for cash. The company says crypto collateral serves as the basis for underwriting, removing the need for a traditional credit check, while loan processing can take about 10 minutes.

The lender also says it does not rehypothecate customer collateral, meaning pledged assets are not lent onward or reused to support other transactions. It describes its model as maintaining full reserves for client assets. Those claims form an important part of its positioning at a time when custody, collateral handling and counterparty exposure remain central considerations for users of crypto lending services.

CoinRabbit has been widening its offering through a Private Program aimed at clients with portfolios of at least $500,000. The service provides access to a dedicated success manager and customised lending arrangements, including options linked to rates, repayment, collateral structure and liquidity needs, according to the company.

Walter Barrett, CoinRabbit’s chief strategy and growth officer, said the company had spent years refining its lending product while developing services beyond straightforward crypto-backed borrowing. He said the Private Program was intended to bring a private-credit approach to digital assets while the company continued to simplify its main lending product.

The lender’s website says borrowing rates in 2026 start from 11.95 per cent, down from a previous starting point of 17 per cent, alongside a more flexible loan-to-value framework. Product terms, eligibility and available assets can vary, and borrowers face the risk that falling cryptocurrency prices may reduce collateral coverage and trigger additional collateral requirements or liquidation under applicable loan conditions.

Crypto-backed lending allows holders to obtain liquidity without immediately disposing of digital assets, but it exposes borrowers to market volatility and platform risk. The model differs from unsecured consumer lending because repayment capacity is not the sole protection for the lender; instead, pledged crypto assets provide collateral that can be sold if agreed risk thresholds are breached.

CoinRabbit says it supports more than 300 digital assets for lending and has added tools intended to help borrowers manage collateral risk, including automatic collateral top-ups and notifications when loan parameters move towards risk zones. Its services also include trading, yield-related products and payments features within a wider capital-management offering.

The company has expanded partnerships during 2026, including arrangements with tax software providers Koinly and Summ, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant and payments businesses. CoinRabbit has said these collaborations are intended to connect borrowing with tax reporting, analytics and spending functions rather than operate lending as a standalone service.

Its move towards higher-value clients has also been linked to demand from cryptocurrency miners seeking liquidity without selling Bitcoin holdings. CoinRabbit said earlier this year that inquiries from mining businesses had increased, particularly for customised loans available through its Private Program.

International Business Magazine describes itself as a UAE-based online publisher focused on finance and international business, with an awards programme designed to recognise companies and executives across multiple industries. Its 2026 nominations page requires entrants to identify the company, award category, proposed award title, region and nominating person.

CoinRabbit was founded in 2020 and markets its lending service around collateralised borrowing, flexible repayment and rapid access to funds. The company says its customer-support operation runs around the clock and that account safeguards include two-factor authentication, biometrics, address whitelisting and passkey protection.