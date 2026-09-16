Dubai hotel occupancy advances to 66% in August

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai’s hotel occupancy rose to 66 per cent in August as international tourism strengthened, marking the sector’s highest monthly occupancy rate since February, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The August level was equivalent to 89 per cent of the occupancy recorded in the same month of 2025 and represented a sharp recovery from 36 per cent in March, when regional disruption weighed heavily on travel. The department said the improvement had been accompanied by sustained growth in international overnight arrivals.

Dubai welcomed about 869,000 international overnight visitors in August, the strongest monthly volume since February. That lifted total international visitation to 6.97 million during the first eight months of 2026, with monthly arrivals recording double-digit growth since March.

The recovery in hotel demand came despite an expanding accommodation base. Dubai’s hotel room inventory approached 149,000 rooms by the end of August, while hotels recorded 21.61 million occupied room nights between January and August, according to official data.

Western Europe remained Dubai’s largest source region over the eight-month period, accounting for 20 per cent of international visitors. South Asia contributed 17 per cent, followed by Gulf Cooperation Council countries at 16 per cent and the Commonwealth of Independent States and Eastern Europe at 14 per cent.

The distribution across major source markets has helped the emirate rebuild visitor flows while avoiding dependence on a single region. The tourism department said its strategy remained focused on established markets alongside newer sources of demand, supported by aviation links, hospitality capacity and destination marketing.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the results reflected the contribution of hospitality and tourism partners across the city. He said Dubai continued to welcome international visitors at significant scale, supported by a diverse source-market mix and extensive hospitality infrastructure.

Kazim said Arabian Travel Market, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 14 to 17, provided an opportunity for the tourism industry to work with international partners on demand and market opportunities. The 33rd edition of the event has brought travel and tourism businesses to Dubai as the sector seeks to rebuild activity following disruptions earlier in the year.

The Department of Economy and Tourism is participating at the event with more than 115 co-exhibitors from Dubai’s tourism ecosystem, including hotel groups, attractions, destination management companies, aviation partners and government entities. It is also hosting more than 300 international travel trade professionals from over 40 countries through its hosted buyers programme.

Other source regions also contributed to the visitor mix. The Middle East and North Africa accounted for 10 per cent of arrivals, North-East and South-East Asia for 9 per cent, the Americas for 7 per cent, Africa for 5 per cent and Australasia for 2 per cent during January to August, according to tourism data released around the trade event this week.

The tourism rebound has coincided with the restoration of aviation capacity. Dubai’s government said Emirates had restored 97 per cent of its global network, while passenger load factors at Dubai International Airport were approaching 2025 levels. Emirates said separately this week that summer demand had strengthened, with more than 8.6 million passengers carried during July and August and improved bookings across several markets.

Authorities have also provided financial support to tourism and hospitality businesses affected by regional travel disruption. Dubai’s government announced an AED2.5 billion package earlier this year for the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors as operators adjusted to weaker demand and reduced visitor flows.

Several hotels are undertaking refurbishment projects, even as the overall room inventory has continued to expand. The combination of higher occupancy, growing visitor volumes and a broad source-market base has helped improve operating conditions after the steep fall recorded in March.