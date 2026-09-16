Meta readies camera-free Luna glasses for October

Meta Platforms is preparing a camera-free pair of smart glasses, internally code-named Luna, for an expected autumn debut, with shipments targeted for October, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

The glasses are designed around voice-based artificial intelligence rather than photography or video, marking a notable departure from Meta’s existing camera-equipped eyewear. People familiar with the product say Luna will contain six microphones, open-ear speakers and a physical button on one temple for quickly activating Meta AI.

The device could be unveiled during Meta Connect, the company’s annual developer event scheduled for September 23 and 24. Meta has not publicly confirmed Luna, its final name, pricing, markets or shipping timetable, and the company did not immediately comment on the reported plans.

Removing the camera would address one of the most sensitive issues surrounding wearable smart glasses: the possibility that people nearby may be photographed or recorded without realising it. Meta’s existing AI glasses use a white capture light that flashes when their camera is taking photographs or recording video.

Meta said in July that its second-generation glasses automatically disable the camera if the capture light is covered. The company also said it was updating its technology so that attempts to physically tamper with or destroy the light would disable camera use. Meta has argued that visible recording signals and anti-tampering systems are important to building public trust in wearable devices.

Luna would avoid those camera-specific concerns while retaining microphones needed for spoken commands and AI interaction. The reported design therefore shifts the product’s emphasis from visual capture towards an always-available audio interface capable of answering questions, handling requests and delivering information through speakers positioned near the wearer’s ears.

The trade-off is that Luna would not offer camera-dependent functions available on Meta’s other glasses, including taking pictures or letting an AI system interpret what the wearer is looking at. That distinction could position the model for buyers who want audio, calling and assistant features without a recording lens. It would also give Meta a way to test whether demand for smart eyewear extends beyond devices built around visual capture.

The six microphones are expected to support conversations with Meta AI and Muse, the company’s consumer AI system. Meta introduced Muse Spark earlier this year as a model designed for its products and later extended its capabilities to its AI glasses, saying the technology would improve voice responses and make the devices more useful as hands-free assistants.

People familiar with Luna say the camera-free construction also permits slimmer temple arms than those used on current Ray-Ban Meta models, helping the glasses resemble conventional eyewear more closely. Two reported frame styles, called Clubmaster and Burbank, are being prepared, although Meta has not confirmed either design.

The product would broaden Meta’s expanding range of AI-enabled eyewear. The company already sells smart glasses developed with EssilorLuxottica under brands including Ray-Ban, while its newer Meta Glasses line, announced in June, starts at $299 and is offered across multiple styles and lens options.

Those products combine microphones, speakers, artificial intelligence and, in camera-equipped versions, hands-free photography and video. Meta says millions of people use its AI glasses each day for activities including listening to music, taking photographs, recording video and accessing an assistant.

Camera-equipped smart glasses have nevertheless prompted continuing debate over bystander privacy. Their conventional appearance can make recording less obvious than when somebody holds up a telephone or camera, while attempts to obscure notification lights have intensified concern about covert capture.

Meta’s published guidance tells users to respect people around them, seek permission before recording and avoid capturing content in places where privacy is expected. The company says photographs and videos taken for a user’s gallery remain on the glasses until the wearer chooses to import them to a phone.