Liquidity takes control of Nigeria’s fixed-income repricing

Nigeria’s fixed-income market appears to be crossing an important threshold. For much of the past two years, yields were principally shaped by a familiar combination of aggressive government borrowing, restrictive monetary policy and investors demanding substantial compensation for inflation and currency risk. That hierarchy is changing. AAG Capital argues that liquidity is becoming the more powerful force behind pricing, potentially pushing government yields lower even while fiscal borrowing remains substantial.

The distinction matters. A fiscal-driven market normally requires progressively higher yields to persuade investors to absorb a growing supply of government securities. A liquidity-driven market can behave differently: abundant cash competes for available paper, allowing the sovereign to issue sizeable volumes without paying increasingly punitive rates. Nigeria is beginning to exhibit more of the second pattern.

The evidence is clearest in Nigerian Treasury Bills. At the September 9 auction, the 364-day bill cleared at 16.62 per cent, down 22 basis points from 16.84 per cent a week earlier and continuing a sequence of declining stop rates. Demand was heavily concentrated at the one-year end, where subscriptions reached about ₦2.54 trillion against ₦500 billion offered, equivalent to roughly five times cover. The government eventually allotted more than ₦960 billion of the maturity.

That followed an equally striking August 26 auction. Total subscriptions reached ₦3.79 trillion against ₦700 billion offered, while the 364-day instrument attracted overwhelming demand. Its stop rate dropped 44 basis points to 17.15 per cent. A few days later, another auction took the one-year rate down to 16.84 per cent.

AAG Capital sees the sequence as evidence that the market is migrating from fiscal pressure towards liquidity-led repricing. The firm’s argument is that strong interbank liquidity, substantial front-loading of government borrowing and greater flexibility by debt managers are increasing the government’s ability to dictate auction pricing. AAG believes further compression could eventually take the 364-day Treasury bill towards the 16 per cent area if liquidity remains supportive.

That would represent more than another incremental fall in Treasury bill yields. It would suggest that the domestic debt market is becoming sufficiently deep — at least temporarily — to absorb large government issuance without requiring a corresponding increase in borrowing costs.

There is an important monetary dimension to this transition. The Central Bank of Nigeria has retained its Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5 per cent since cutting it by 50 basis points in February. The cash reserve requirement for deposit money banks remains extraordinarily high at 45 per cent, while the requirement on non-TSA public-sector deposits stands at 75 per cent. Those settings hardly constitute loose monetary policy.

Yet market liquidity can diverge significantly from the headline policy stance. Maturing securities, government disbursements and other flows periodically inject enormous quantities of naira into the banking system. When that money has limited alternative destinations, government securities become natural repositories. A market can therefore have an exceptionally high policy rate while simultaneously experiencing enough institutional liquidity to drive Treasury yields downward.

This explains the apparent contradiction between a 26.5 per cent benchmark rate and a one-year Treasury bill yielding below 17 per cent. The market is not necessarily forecasting an immediate collapse in policy rates. It is pricing the scarcity value of investible sovereign paper relative to the cash seeking a home.

Inflation provides another reason investors are becoming more comfortable extending duration. Nigeria’s headline inflation eased to 15.39 per cent in August from 15.43 per cent in July, according to National Bureau of Statistics data, while food inflation fell to 19.57 per cent from 20.31 per cent. The improvement is modest, and households continue to face substantial pressures from food, housing and transport, but the direction of travel has helped reduce the inflation premium demanded by fixed-income investors.

At a 16.62 per cent discount rate, the 364-day Treasury bill still carries an attractive effective return for investors relative to headline inflation. That is particularly significant for pension funds, banks, asset managers and corporate treasurers whose investment mandates favour government securities. Falling inflation can therefore generate a self-reinforcing mechanism: investors become more willing to accept lower nominal yields because expected real returns are improving.

The same force is beginning to extend beyond bills. AAG points to greater appetite for longer-dated Federal Government bonds, suggesting that the liquidity story is spreading along the yield curve rather than remaining confined to short-term instruments. Secondary-market trading has already shown buying interest across Treasury bills, OMO instruments and FGN bonds, with yields compressing on several bond maturities during early September.

For Abuja, this represents a potentially valuable window. Lower yields reduce the marginal cost of domestic borrowing and can improve debt-service arithmetic. Front-loading issuance also gives the Debt Management Office greater flexibility later in the fiscal year: once a substantial proportion of funding has been secured, officials are under less pressure to accept whatever yields investors demand at subsequent auctions.

But liquidity is not the same thing as a structural reduction in sovereign risk. That distinction may become the defining question for the Nigerian market over the coming months.

The present rally can persist only while investors believe inflation remains contained, foreign-exchange conditions remain credible and liquidity continues to exceed competing demands for capital. A reversal in any of these variables could rapidly change pricing. Large OMO operations by the central bank, unexpected cash withdrawals, renewed exchange-rate instability or heavier-than-anticipated government issuance could drain liquidity and restore upward pressure on yields.

Global conditions provide another complication. International bond markets have become markedly more volatile as oil prices and inflation expectations have risen, lifting borrowing costs in major economies. Nigeria is partly insulated because its domestic debt market is dominated by local institutions, but it cannot be completely detached from international capital flows, currency expectations and commodity-market shocks.

There is also a strategic dilemma for the CBN. Excess liquidity that helps the government refinance itself more cheaply can eventually undermine monetary tightening if it becomes excessive. The central bank has repeatedly used OMO securities and other instruments to remove surplus cash. Its challenge is therefore to prevent liquidity from generating inflation or currency pressure without draining so much money that Treasury yields abruptly reverse.

For investors, the consequence is a market increasingly governed by timing rather than simply headline yield. When rates were being pushed upward primarily by fiscal issuance, staying short and waiting for better entry levels was relatively straightforward. A liquidity-driven compression cycle changes that calculation. Investors who wait too long for higher rates risk watching yields disappear, increasing the attraction of selectively locking in duration before further compression.

That does not imply a straight-line journey towards lower yields. The Nigerian fixed-income curve is likely to become more differentiated. Securities benefiting from concentrated institutional demand can rally even while other maturities remain relatively sticky. OMO rates, Treasury bills and FGN bonds may increasingly respond to different pools of capital rather than moving uniformly.