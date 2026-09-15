DXB adds five-minute international driving permit service

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai has introduced a round-the-clock service at Dubai International Airport allowing eligible UAE citizens and residents to obtain an International Driving Permit within five minutes before travelling abroad.

The service is available at the Customer Happiness Centre in Terminal 3 Arrivals and is open to people holding a valid UAE driving licence. It brings permit issuance directly into the airport environment, giving travellers who need the document at short notice an alternative to arranging it through conventional service channels before reaching DXB.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai launched the service with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Emirates Automobile and Touring Club and Amer. The participating entities have linked their digital systems so that applicant details can be checked and approved during a single transaction.

Applicants must present an Emirates ID, a valid UAE driving licence, a copy of their passport and a personal photograph. Once those details are entered, the connected systems verify the information and process the application, enabling the permit to be issued in no more than five minutes, according to the authorities.

The airport counter operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a feature intended to accommodate passengers travelling on late-night, early-morning or otherwise time-sensitive flights. Dubai Airports separately lists government and transport services in the Terminal 3 arrivals area, while the airport’s immigration information confirms that the GDRFA service centre there operates around the clock.

Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director-General for Entry Permits and Residency at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative was designed to make the customer journey part of the emirate’s smart travel system by placing government services where travellers are most likely to need them.

He said the airport-based permit service reflected cooperation among government and service entities and was intended to offer flexible options that simplify travel. The emphasis is on completing a procedure that can otherwise require advance planning without requiring passengers to make a separate visit to another service centre.

Ahmed Mahboob, chief executive of the RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the arrangement demonstrated cooperation between strategic partners and provided an instant service at one of Dubai’s busiest transport hubs. He said round-the-clock availability was intended to improve convenience for customers using the airport.

An International Driving Permit is used alongside a domestic driving licence when motorists drive in countries that require or recognise the document. The RTA’s existing International Driving Licence service states that its permit is valid for one year and is intended to allow eligible licence holders to drive legally abroad, subject to the requirements of the destination country.

The RTA advises travellers to check destination-specific rules before driving overseas. Requirements can vary, and an IDP does not automatically replace the original UAE driving licence. Travellers may therefore need to carry both documents and comply with any additional conditions imposed by local authorities, insurers or vehicle rental providers at their destination.

Current RTA guidance notes a special procedure for Japan: travellers must first obtain the RTA-issued international licence and then visit the Emirates Automobile and Touring Club for the version recognised there. The authority says the licence can be used in more than one country while valid, apart from that Japan-specific requirement. Applicants should clear driving-licence fines that could affect processing.

Under the RTA’s regular digital application channel, customers with a valid Dubai-issued driving licence can apply online, select or upload a personal photograph and choose collection or delivery. That standard service lists a processing period of two working days, making the airport counter a substantially faster option for qualifying travellers who require the document immediately.

The new airport arrangement is therefore focused on the pre-travel stage, where timing can be critical for passengers who discover shortly before departure that an IDP is required. By connecting the databases and approval systems of the participating organisations, officials say the service removes several sequential steps from the process.

The authorities have not presented the permit as universally necessary for foreign travel. Whether it is required depends on the rules in the country where the traveller intends to drive, and motorists are expected to confirm those requirements before departure.