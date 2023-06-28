Cushman & Wakefield Grows its Capital Advisory business in Greater China and Australia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – Cushman & Wakefield is pleased to announce new senior hires in its Capital Advisory business in Greater China and Australia, augmenting its Capital Advisory platform across Asia Pacific and the globe.

Canon Yau has been appointed as Managing Director, Capital Advisory, Greater China. He has over 20 years of experience in direct investments, deal structuring and capital raising for real estate strategies across Greater China, Australia, EMEA and the US. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Canon was Head of Product & Client Management for Schroders Capital in Asia Pacific. He has also previously worked at CBRE Capital Advisors, the real estate division of Abu Dhabi Investment Company, LaSalle Investment Management, Macquarie Bank and Lendlease.

In Australia, Trevor Maitland has been appointed as National Senior Director of Capital Advisory, ANZ. He has a decade of corporate/commercial banking and leadership experience having previously served as Regional Executive at ANZ Banking Group.

Vincent Marotta has also joined the firm as National Director of Capital Advisory, ANZ, bringing 16+ years of banking and finance experience, with a focus on commercial and corporate/institutional banking. He previously worked at GE Capital, ANZ Bank, and Deloitte before starting his own commercial debt advisory business.

Matthew Bouw, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Executive, Asia Pacific said, “I am excited to have Trevor, Vincent and Canon join our global Capital Advisory platform. Their extensive investment experience, relationships and insights bolster our team’s capabilities in advising and servicing our clients as they navigate the current challenging market environment characterised by high interest rates and rising inflationary trends.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Capital Advisory platform offers a full spectrum of financial services that provides both domestic and international clients with custom-built capital solutions for all asset classes. In addition to its fast-growing platform across Asia Pacific, the firm has strong and well-established teams in North America and EMEA, delivering comprehensive advice, structuring optimal strategies and negotiating the best terms across the debt and equity space. Cushman & Wakefield also has a 40% stake in the Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses of Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company in the US, which has expanded its presence in the multi-family sector in the country.

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About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2022, the firm reported global revenue of US$10.1 billion across its core services of valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.