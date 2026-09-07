Defying the Market with Over 50% Growth | A-Share Listed Building Materials Giant HUAFULI Enters Hong Kong

With 30 Years of Industry Dedication, A-Share Listed Enterprise Huali Shares Achieves Over 50% Growth Against Market Trends HUAFULI Makes Its First Foray into Hong Kong with the Grand Opening of the 2,800 sq. ft. “HUAFULI Hong Kong Home Art Gallery” Executive President Xie Zhikun Reveals Deep Ties with Hong Kong; Hong Kong Regional Manager Ken So Addresses Industry Pain Points and Sets HK$100 Million Sales Target

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – HUAFULI, a high-end decorative panel brand under the Shanghai Stock Exchange main board listed company “Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd.” (Stock Code: 603038.SH), has leveraged its 30 years of brand heritage and formidable R&D and supply chain strength to achieve a rapid growth of over 50% against recent market downturns! Backed by a robust brand history, HUAFULI served as a supporting furniture materials supplier for top-tier international events, including the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, and the 2011 Shenzhen Summer Universiade, earning national-level recognition for its quality.

(From left) Mr. Wang Tangxin, Co-founder of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd.; Mr. Xie Zhikun, CEO and Co-founder of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd.; Mr. Wayne Lai Yiu Cheung, Brand Spokesperson of HUAFULI; Mr. Jacky Tan Xujie, Vice Chairman of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd.; Mr. Ji Juntao, Vice President of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd.; and Mr. Lu Xuqiu, Co-founder of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd. jointly officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new showroom.

HUAFULI today officially announced its full-scale entry into the Hong Kong market, establishing its presence in the heart of Lockhart Road, Wan Chai—renowned as “Hong Kong’s Building Materials Street.” A grand opening ceremony was held for its brand-new 2,800 sq. ft. flagship exhibition hall, the “HUAFULI Hong Kong Home Art Gallery”. The brand offers an Integrated Door-Wall-Cabinet solution and localized services, using Hong Kong as a strategic pivot to expand into the global market!

The ceremony, themed “Huafuli: A New Chapter in Hong Kong”, was officiated by management representatives, including Mr. Jacky Tan Xujie, Vice Chairman of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd., Mr. Xie Zhikun, CEO and Co-founder of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd., Mr. Lu Xuqiu, Co-founder of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd., Mr. Wang Tangxin, Co-founder of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd., Mr. Ji Juntao, Vice President of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd., and Mr. Ken So, Sales Manager of the Hong Kong Region, Huafuli. The event also featured a heavyweight guest, three-time TV King, renowned artist, and Brand Spokesperson Mr. Wayne Lai, who attended the ribbon-cutting and conducted a live contract signing ceremony, witnessing this significant milestone in HUAFULI’s development in Hong Kong.

30 Years of Dedication: From Single-Product Champion to System Service Provider; Executive President Xie Zhikun Reveals Deep “Hong Kong Ties”

Founded in 1995, Huali Shares was listed on the SSE main board in 2017. In its early years, the brand took the lead in breaking foreign technological monopolies, spearheading the formulation of China’s furniture edge banding industry standards, and achieving the highest national sales for ten consecutive years. Over 30 years of development, the brand has successfully upgraded from an edge banding sales champion to a whole-house system service provider encompassing decorative panels, edge banding, and home hardware. Amid the transformative challenges faced by the home building materials industry in recent years, HUAFULI has defied market trends with a robust growth of over 50%, demonstrating remarkable business resilience and market leadership.

During his opening speech, Mr. Xie Zhikun, CEO and Co-founder of Dongguan Huali Industries Co., Ltd., shared emotionally: “Thirty years ago, we started with a single edge banding strip, proactively formulating the industry standards for furniture edge banding in China and maintaining the number one sales position nationwide for thirty consecutive years. With this dedication, we successfully upgraded from a ‘single-product champion’ to a complete system covering decorative panels, edge banding, and home hardware. Even when the industry faced challenges recently, HUAFULI still achieved a 50% growth against the trend. In fact, our connection with Hong Kong began back in 2008 when we established a subsidiary here. Hong Kong people are extremely particular about home quality, placing special emphasis on eco-friendliness, moisture resistance, and health, which are precisely HUAFULI’s strengths. The ‘HUAFULI Hong Kong Home Art Gallery’ unveiled today is not just an ordinary showroom, but a home art gallery that offers peace of mind and lifestyle aesthetics. In the future, we will collaborate with all sectors in Hong Kong using solid products, a professional team, and localized services, opening a new chapter where quality and craftsmanship parallel each other—basing ourselves in Hong Kong, connecting with the Mainland, and radiating globally!”

Mr. Ken So, Sales Manager of the Hong Kong Region, Huafuli, Addresses Three Industry Pain Points, Eliminates Northbound Travel Hassles, and Sets a HK$100 Million Sales Target

In an exclusive media interview, Mr. Ken So, Sales Manager of the Hong Kong Region, Huafuli, deeply analyzed the business logic and localized strategy behind the brand’s entry into Hong Kong:

Eliminating Cross-border Travel Fatigue to Significantly Boost Deal Success Rates: Mr. So pointed out that local interior designers and homeowners were often limited to brochure samples or had to endure tiring trips to Mainland factories to view actual materials. “We established ourselves directly in the core area of Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, building a 2,800 sq. ft. high-spec exhibition hall. Designers can now bring clients at any time to view 1:1 physical large panels and finished door-wall-cabinet displays. The art gallery does not retail directly to homeowners but serves as a shared design base for Hong Kong designers and contractors, addressing eco-concerns on the spot and significantly improving local designers’ deal success rates.”

Mr. So pointed out that local interior designers and homeowners were often limited to brochure samples or had to endure tiring trips to Mainland factories to view actual materials. “We established ourselves directly in the core area of Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, building a 2,800 sq. ft. high-spec exhibition hall. Designers can now bring clients at any time to view 1:1 physical large panels and finished door-wall-cabinet displays. The art gallery does not retail directly to homeowners but serves as a shared design base for Hong Kong designers and contractors, addressing eco-concerns on the spot and significantly improving local designers’ deal success rates.” Insisting on a 100% Direct-Sale Model with Unified National Pricing—”Not a Cent Added”: Differentiating from traditional building material brands that rely on multi-tiered agents, Mr. So emphasized HUAFULI’s commitment to a direct-sale system: “Whether in the Mainland or Hong Kong, HUAFULI is directly operated by the group, ensuring high consistency in product quality, after-sales service, and pricing. Although we have set up a top-tier showroom in the prime location of Wan Chai and hired a star spokesperson, the panel prices remain unified nationally with the Mainland—’not a cent added’—truly yielding benefits to local partners with sincerity.”

Differentiating from traditional building material brands that rely on multi-tiered agents, Mr. So emphasized HUAFULI’s commitment to a direct-sale system: “Whether in the Mainland or Hong Kong, HUAFULI is directly operated by the group, ensuring high consistency in product quality, after-sales service, and pricing. Although we have set up a top-tier showroom in the prime location of Wan Chai and hired a star spokesperson, the panel prices remain unified nationally with the Mainland—’not a cent added’—truly yielding benefits to local partners with sincerity.” Eco-friendly Panels Replacing Traditional Laminates; Setting a HK$100 Million Sales Target: Mr. So analyzed that eco-friendly decorative panels are in a golden growth period in Hong Kong, gradually replacing traditional fireproof laminates and veneers. “We see massive market potential, and HUAFULI has set a target of achieving HK$100 million in sales in Hong Kong within 3 to 5 years! The Hong Kong market is strict and aligned with international standards. We are using Hong Kong as a touchstone and strategic hub for adapting to global standards, and will further expand into more overseas markets in the future.”

Mr. So analyzed that eco-friendly decorative panels are in a golden growth period in Hong Kong, gradually replacing traditional fireproof laminates and veneers. “We see massive market potential, and HUAFULI has set a target of achieving HK$100 million in sales in Hong Kong within 3 to 5 years! The Hong Kong market is strict and aligned with international standards. We are using Hong Kong as a touchstone and strategic hub for adapting to global standards, and will further expand into more overseas markets in the future.” Strong Supply Chain Backing to Achieve “Zero Minimum Order, Next-Day Delivery” Express Fulfillment: Relying on six major production bases in the Mainland (totaling 600,000 square meters) and a network of 14 branch warehouses, HUAFULI breaks the traditional months-long waiting period for imported building materials. It provides the local industry with a localized, one-stop delivery service characterized by “zero minimum order, zero inventory requirements, same-day response, and next-day delivery,” greatly alleviating the financial and warehousing pressures on local partners.

Global Debut of German-Japanese Nano-Microcrystalline EBH Technology; Dual Ultimate Eco-certifications Lead New Trends in HK Building Materials

With Hong Kong’s increasingly stringent requirements for green buildings, indoor air quality, and ESG standards, HUAFULI brings a high-specification product system suitable for the Hong Kong environment:

Hong Kong Debut of the German-Japanese EBH Series: Combining German plasma spraying and Japanese precision light-curing technologies, this series boasts top-tier performance across six dimensions: anti-fingerprint (90% reduction), scratch resistance (2H+ hardness), anti-mildew and antibacterial (99.5%+), and yellowing resistance. Its surface presents an advanced, luxurious 5° matte gloss, perfectly adapting to Hong Kong’s humid climate.

Combining German plasma spraying and Japanese precision light-curing technologies, this series boasts top-tier performance across six dimensions: anti-fingerprint (90% reduction), scratch resistance (2H+ hardness), anti-mildew and antibacterial (99.5%+), and yellowing resistance. Its surface presents an advanced, luxurious 5° matte gloss, perfectly adapting to Hong Kong’s humid climate. Dual Highest Eco-certifications: “ENF Grade + JIS JAS F4-star”: Showcasing top-tier eco-friendly panels (including Particle Board, Multi-layer Plywood, and Oriented Strand Board, etc.) that have comprehensively passed the dual certifications of the national highest environmental standard “ENF Grade” (formaldehyde emission ≤0.025 mg/m³) and Japan’s highest environmental standard “F☆☆☆☆ (F4-Star).”

Showcasing top-tier eco-friendly panels (including Particle Board, Multi-layer Plywood, and Oriented Strand Board, etc.) that have comprehensively passed the dual certifications of the national highest environmental standard “ENF Grade” (formaldehyde emission ≤0.025 mg/m³) and Japan’s highest environmental standard “F☆☆☆☆ (F4-Star).” Recognized by the “Hong Kong ECO Mark”: The products have obtained the Hong Kong Green Label Scheme certification, achieving extremely low TVOC and formaldehyde emissions from the source. This directly addresses the pain points of Hong Kong’s indoor air quality and aligns with the high standards for ESG inspection by developers.

The products have obtained the Hong Kong Green Label Scheme certification, achieving extremely low TVOC and formaldehyde emissions from the source. This directly addresses the pain points of Hong Kong’s indoor air quality and aligns with the high standards for ESG inspection by developers. Patented Laser Edge Banding 2.0 and colour matched door-wall-cabinet system: The entire series comes standard with the original factory’s seamless laser edge banding technology, achieving panel edge banding in-one. HUAFULI particularly advocates the “Integrated Door-Wall-Cabinet” concept, where interior doors, wall panels, and custom cabinets are all made from the same original factory batch of substrates with identical colors and textures. This achieves zero color difference and a highly unified whole-house aesthetics with perfectly extended textures, providing unparalleled one-stop quality solutions when paired with original factory moldings and hardware components.

Star Spokesperson Mr. Wayne Lai Yiu Cheung Attends the Event, Heavily Endorses Dual Ultimate Eco-friendliness at Contract Signing

The atmosphere at the grand opening ceremony was vibrant, with traditional auspicious lion eye-dotting and lion dance performances kicking off the splendid prologue for the “HUAFULI Hong Kong Home Art Gallery.” Brand Spokesperson Mr. Wayne Lai Yiu Cheung conducted a grand contract signing ceremony on site and joined management guests for a celebratory group toast and photo.

Hashtag: #HUAFULI

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About HUAFULI

Founded in 1995, Huali Shares was listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2017 (Stock Code: 603038.SH). Starting from the field of decorative composite materials, the company has adhered to integrity and innovation, inherited the spirit of craftsmanship, and over the past 30 years, has developed into a comprehensive holding enterprise encompassing home building materials, smart water affairs, membrane filtration materials, and industrial digital intelligence businesses. It is committed to leading industry progress through high-level R&D, satisfying people’s aspirations for a better life through technological innovation, and empowering industrial upgrades through digital and intelligent technologies. Its home building materials business primarily focuses on edge banding, decorative panels, and home hardware, mainly used in panel furniture, interior decoration, and commercial space construction. It is the first domestic home materials manufacturing enterprise to break the German technological monopoly and possess independent intellectual property rights, and is the leading formulator of important industry standards for edge banding in China.