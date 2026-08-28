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“Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026” Opens Today

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – Cyberport’s flagship annual event, the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 (DELF 2026), opened today at Cyberport. The opening ceremony was officiated by Prof Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, and Mr Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport.

Under the theme “The Dreamatic Circus”, DELF 2026 explores how artificial intelligence (AI), immersive technologies, and other innovations are transforming the cultural and creative industries while creating new opportunities for digital entertainment and smart living. Running for three days, the event features four themed experience zones: Digital Entertainment, Culture and Arts, Smart Living and Business, and Robotics and Drones, showcasing more than 35 technology exhibits and interactive experiences.

Highlights include the immersive art exhibition of Hong Kong animation IP Another World, AI-powered fashion innovations, combat robots, drone performances, screenings, workshops, and competitions, offering visitors first-hand experience of emerging technologies.

DELF 2026 brings together more than 60 industry leaders, creators, academics, experts, and investors from Hong Kong, the Mainland, and overseas. The programme includes keynote speeches and panel discussions on AI collaboration, intellectual property development, the creative economy, smart living, film, gaming, animation, and immersive technologies.

On the first day, Cyberport signed memoranda of understanding respectively with Alibaba Cloud, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, and Hong Kong Shue Yan University. The partnerships will promote AI innovation, art-tech development, entrepreneurship, skills training, and talent cultivation, further strengthening collaboration among industry, academia, and research sectors.

Over the next two days, DELF 2026 will continue with eVTOL flight demonstrations, esports experiences, AI creative learning programmes, and showcases of AI-assisted animation and film projects. A special “Play to Earn” campaign will also allow visitors to complete missions, collect rewards, and win exclusive Another World merchandise.

For more information, visit: https://delf.cyberport.hk/tc/index

Please click here to download high-resolution press photos.

Photo 1: Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 opens today.
Photo 2: Prof Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, delivers remarks at the opening ceremony.
Photo 3: Mr Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, delivers welcome remarks.
Photo 4: Cyberport and Alibaba Cloud sign an MoU.
Photo 5: Cyberport and The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts sign an MoU.
Photo 6: Cyberport and Hong Kong Shue Yan University sign an MoU
Photo 7 to 10: Prof Sun Dong visits the various innovative solutions in the DELF 2026 experience zone.

Hashtag: #DELF

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