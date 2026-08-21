Dubai’s Toyota Building faces demolition after five decades

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai’s landmark Toyota Building on Sheikh Zayed Road is set to be demolished in 2027, ending more than half a century as one of the city’s most familiar visual reference points.

Officially named the Nasser Rashid Lootah Building, the 15-storey property is being progressively cleared ahead of demolition. Residents holding valid rental contracts can remain until December 2026, while other occupants have already begun moving out as management winds down operations at the ageing tower.

The building dates to 1974, when the stretch now known as Sheikh Zayed Road bore little resemblance to the dense corridor of skyscrapers, hotels and commercial developments that defines central Dubai today. At the time, the tower stood prominently near the former Defence Roundabout, surrounded largely by open land and low-rise development.

Its popular name came from the large Toyota advertising sign installed on its roof. The branding became so strongly associated with the tower that generations of residents referred to the property simply as the Toyota Building rather than by its formal name.

The rooftop sign was installed in the early 1980s and became a prominent marker for motorists. It was removed in 2018 after the advertising agreement expired, briefly stripping the building of the feature most closely connected with its identity. Toyota branding returned to the rooftop in 2022 after the advertising arrangement was renewed.

Preparations for the building’s closure have accelerated as management moves towards handing over an empty structure for demolition. Large numbers of occupants have already left, although estimates of the proportion evacuated have varied as the process has progressed.

The clearance also follows scrutiny of overcrowding and unauthorised internal partitions in some apartments. Several units had been divided to accommodate larger numbers of people, with some reportedly housing as many as 15 occupants. Authorities instructed management to clear overcrowded and partitioned accommodation amid concerns over building regulations and resident safety.

What initially appeared to some tenants to be enforcement directed only at illegally partitioned flats subsequently widened as the longer-term plan for the property became clear. People living in company accommodation and other categories of tenancy were also asked to prepare to relocate.

The building’s physical condition has played an important part in the decision. Management has indicated that proposed maintenance work did not receive approval because of the state of the property, pushing the owners towards evacuation and demolition rather than another major refurbishment programme.

No precise demolition date within 2027 has been publicly established, and details of what will replace the building have not been announced. Its location, however, occupies exceptionally valuable land close to Downtown Dubai and major road connections, making the site a potentially significant redevelopment opportunity.

The prospect of demolition has revived debate about the survival of buildings associated with Dubai’s first major period of urban expansion. The Toyota Building has little of the elaborate architecture associated with newer towers, but its historical importance stems largely from its longevity and visibility.

Architecture researchers have identified the Nasser Rashid Lootah Building as an example of Dubai’s first generation of high-rise residential construction. Its heavy concrete form, relatively small windows and exterior air-conditioning units reflected building practices adapted to the Gulf climate during the 1970s.

Long before the Burj Khalifa and the towers lining Sheikh Zayed Road reshaped the skyline, the building was among the structures residents used to navigate the growing city. During the 1970s and 1980s, it also accommodated government employees and later developed into a mixed residential and commercial property.

The transformation around it became increasingly striking. Defence Roundabout disappeared as road infrastructure expanded into the multi-level interchange serving Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, while towers rose on surrounding plots that had once been largely undeveloped.

Demolition had been contemplated before. More than a decade ago, the building’s owners acknowledged that replacing the structure with a modern development had been considered, while saying strong occupancy and continued demand made demolition impractical at that stage.

Its position has changed substantially since then. An ageing structure, intensive occupancy, maintenance requirements and the increasing value of its central Dubai site have combined to make redevelopment more viable.

For long-time residents, the building’s importance has extended beyond its appearance. Its rooftop Toyota logo became part of Dubai’s informal geography, much as older street names and prominent businesses were commonly used as directions before digital navigation became universal.