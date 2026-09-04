Dell, Armada form Saudi edge infrastructure partnership

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dell Technologies and Armada have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop containerised mobile and edge data centre solutions across Saudi Arabia, targeting organisations that need computing and storage capacity close to operations.

The agreement, announced on Friday after being signed during LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, sets a framework for combining Dell’s enterprise hardware and infrastructure stack with Armada’s specialised mobile, containerised data centre systems. The companies said the model is intended for projects requiring rapid, flexible access to localised computing and storage.

Energy, telecommunications, manufacturing and public infrastructure are among the sectors identified for the initiative. Dell and Armada plan to reach enterprise customers through Dell’s authorised regional channel partner network, with deployments designed for field sites, remote assets and other locations where conventional data centre infrastructure may be difficult to establish or operate.

The companies said placing compute and storage closer to where data is generated could support real-time edge artificial intelligence applications, improve operational continuity in resource-constrained environments and help organisations retain greater control over data. The MoU does not disclose the value of any planned investment, customer commitments, deployment volumes or a timetable for commercial roll-out.

Mohamed Talaat, Dell Technologies vice-president for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, North Africa and the Levant, said the collaboration was intended to expand resilient mobile edge infrastructure in the kingdom. Pairing Dell’s hardware with Armada’s containerised design, he said, would enable enterprises to deploy edge AI with greater speed, scale and reliability in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Rabee El Mohammadi, Armada’s vice-president for sales and partnerships in the Middle East and Africa, said the agreement strengthened the company’s ability to deliver AI and edge infrastructure for mission-critical uses in Saudi Arabia. He said the partners were seeking to place computing capacity directly at field operations, remote assets and critical enterprise environments.

Edge computing processes data nearer to the source where it is created rather than depending entirely on a distant central data centre or public cloud. For industrial users, that architecture can reduce latency and keep selected workloads operating where connectivity is limited, while allowing data-intensive applications such as computer vision, sensor analytics and automated monitoring to respond faster.

Armada has already been involved in edge infrastructure deployments in Saudi Arabia. In 2025, the company worked with Aramco Digital and Microsoft on distributed cloud infrastructure using Armada’s Galleon edge data centres and Commander software platform. That project was designed to support low-latency AI applications, safety monitoring and operational intelligence at industrial sites, including locations with constrained connectivity.

The Dell agreement broadens Armada’s potential hardware ecosystem in the kingdom while giving Dell another route for taking enterprise infrastructure outside traditional data centres. Dell offers servers, storage and distributed infrastructure products for edge environments, where customers increasingly seek centralised management alongside local processing.

The announcement follows the fifth edition of LEAP, held from August 31 to September 3 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham. The event brought technology companies, investors, start-ups and policymakers together around artificial intelligence, cloud services, digital infrastructure and other technology sectors.

For Saudi organisations, the proposed model is centred on containerised systems that can be deployed closer to operating sites and scaled according to workload requirements. Such systems can be relevant to energy fields, factories, telecoms facilities and public infrastructure where data may need to be processed locally and where dependable connectivity to central computing facilities cannot always be assumed.

The companies have described the MoU as a strategic framework rather than a definitive supply contract. Specific products, customer projects, commercial terms and implementation schedules were not identified in the announcement, leaving the scale of the collaboration to depend on projects secured under the framework.