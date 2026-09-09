East West Barbershop: Bringing Vietnamese Barbering to Europe Through Skill and Identity.

East West Barbershop initially accepted losses to establish its foothold in Europe

Founded in Vietnam in 2018, East West Barbershop has grown from a local men’s barbershop into a global men’s grooming brand.

In less than a decade, the chain has expanded across Vietnam and into international markets, becoming one of Asia’s prominent men’s grooming brands.

While expansion in Vietnam has been driven by growing demand for men’s grooming, operating in Europe presents a more complex challenge.

Tax regulations, business requirements, labor laws and working-hour rules are strictly regulated, while costs for premises, personnel and operations are significantly higher.

“Europe is a demanding market, with high service expectations and stringent regulations. To integrate into the market, we did not simply replicate our Vietnamese model in Europe.

I have traveled to Europe several times to study the market, adjust our operating procedures and enhance the customer experience,” said Nguyen Hoai Thanh, Chairman of East West Barbershop Vietnam Joint Stock Company.

These efforts are beginning to yield results. Its Hungary branch has built a base of returning customers, demonstrating that a Vietnamese brand can earn trust in a demanding market by respecting local standards while leveraging its own strengths.

East West Barbershop brings Vietnamese and European barbers together to exchange expertise, share experiences and learn from one another, turning its international expansion into a two-way journey of professional growth.

This reflects the spirit behind the name “East West”: Connecting professionals from different cultures to grow together.

From a haircut to an East-West cultural exchange

Vietnamese and European barbers differ in their professional cultures. In Vietnam, barbers often build close relationships with customers through everyday conversations, personalized advice and an ability to remember individual preferences.

East West Barbershop preserves these values internationally while adapting to European expectations of professionalism, precision, personalization and service consistency.