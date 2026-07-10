Emrill opens central warehouse to sharpen Dubai operations

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emrill has opened a central warehouse in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor district, consolidating materials storage and distribution to improve response times across its facilities management contracts in the UAE.

The strategically located facility is expected to cut travel time across the company’s Dubai operations by as much as 12 minutes per journey on average. Emrill said the reduction would accelerate deliveries to client sites while lowering fuel consumption and transport costs.

The warehouse has been developed to strengthen stock control, improve inventory visibility and create a more coordinated supply chain. Its position in Ras Al Khor gives distribution teams access to major road networks serving residential communities, commercial properties, hospitality developments and other managed sites across Dubai.

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A multi-tier mezzanine and integrated racking system form the centrepiece of the storage operation. The configuration allows materials to be organised across several levels, increasing usable capacity without requiring a larger building footprint.

The system is also intended to shorten picking times and make it easier for employees to locate equipment, spare parts and consumables. Better oversight of available stocks could help prevent shortages that delay maintenance work, while reducing unnecessary purchases and duplicated inventory.

Emrill chief executive Stuart Harrison said effective service delivery depended on infrastructure that could support both frontline employees and wider operations. He said the warehouse would provide greater speed, control and flexibility in distributing materials across client locations.

The investment is designed to support faster maintenance responses and more reliable service delivery at a time when property owners are demanding tighter cost control, measurable performance and minimal disruption to building users.

Facilities management companies maintain complex inventories that can include electrical components, plumbing equipment, air-conditioning parts, cleaning products, protective clothing, tools and specialist chemicals. Centralising these supplies can improve purchasing oversight and allow materials to be moved between contracts when demand changes.

The Ras Al Khor building includes controlled rooms for storing pesticides, chemicals, paints and gas cylinders. These materials have been separated from general stock to improve handling and reduce safety risks.

The dedicated areas have been designed around requirements set by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Civil Defence. Such controls cover ventilation, fire protection, labelling, segregation and access to materials that could pose health or environmental hazards if stored incorrectly.

The new operation also uses solar tubular lighting, which channels daylight into internal spaces. The system reduces the need for electric lighting during daytime working hours and supports Emrill’s efforts to limit energy consumption within its own facilities.

Although the installation represents a relatively small part of the company’s overall environmental footprint, warehouse design is becoming an important component of corporate sustainability programmes. Energy-efficient lighting, reduced transport distances and improved stock planning can collectively lower emissions and waste.

Commercial director Suzie Shadbolt said the combination of the warehouse’s location and upgraded inventory systems would help ensure that supplies reached sites when required. She said the operation would support more coordinated resource management across the company’s contracts.

Emrill provides hard and soft facilities management, security and specialist services across several sectors. Hard services typically cover mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, while soft services include cleaning, housekeeping and other activities linked to the day-to-day operation of properties.

The company’s portfolio extends across residential, commercial, hospitality, leisure, retail, aviation, education and industrial assets. This range requires supply systems capable of handling both routine consumables and specialised parts needed for urgent repairs.

The warehouse opening follows continued expansion of Emrill’s service portfolio. The company secured a four-year contract in June to provide mechanical, electrical, plumbing, housekeeping, lifeguard and specialist services at Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai on Pearl Jumeirah.

The new facility reflects a wider shift within the facilities management sector towards centralised procurement, data-led stock monitoring and preventive maintenance. Operators are increasingly expected to identify faults before equipment fails and to keep essential replacement parts available without carrying excessive inventory.