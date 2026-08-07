Games bundle closes on $200,000 hardship target

A charity games bundle organised by Necrosoft Games is approaching its $200,000 fundraising goal, offering financial assistance to developers and other industry workers struggling after widespread job losses across the video game sector.

The Game Industry Hardship Fund bundle, sold through itch. io for a minimum contribution of $10, has gathered momentum since launching at the end of July. The collection brings together more than 100 games and other digital products donated by developers, with proceeds directed towards a hardship programme administered by United Videogame Workers-CWA.

The fundraising drive crossed $130,000 within its first five days and has continued moving towards its $200,000 target. Buyers can contribute above the minimum price, allowing supporters who already own some of the games to treat their purchase primarily as a donation. The bundle is scheduled to remain available until August 14.

Money raised will increase a fund designed to help game workers in the United States and Canada who have lost employment or suffered comparable financial hardship. Applicants do not have to be union members. Eligible workers can seek assistance for everyday necessities including rent, groceries, medical expenses and other essential costs.

The programme offers smaller awards of up to $1,000 and larger grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Workers affected since January 2024 can apply, encompassing people employed by major publishers and independent studios as well as contract workers whose livelihoods have been disrupted by industry restructuring.

Necrosoft Games is organising the bundle but will not determine who receives assistance. Payments collected through itch. io are channelled to United Videogame Workers, which is responsible for assessing applications and distributing funds. The union operates as Local 9433 of the Communications Workers of America.

The initiative grew from an open call for developers to contribute commercial games, development tools and selected tabletop titles. The submission drive attracted 165 entries, building a package whose combined retail value exceeds $1,000. Among the better-known titles are A Short Hike, Arranger, Skatebird and Cook, Serve, Delicious!, alongside smaller experimental projects, game assets and other digital material.

Necrosoft has experience coordinating large-scale charity collections on itch. io. The studio previously helped organise bundles supporting Ukraine and relief efforts following California wildfires, giving it an established network of independent developers willing to contribute games without receiving a share of the proceeds.

The latest campaign has emerged during another difficult year for game employment. Industry tracking data indicated that more than 9,700 workers had been affected by announced job reductions by late July, already surpassing the total recorded for 2025. Projections suggest the 2026 figure could exceed 14,000 if restructuring continues at the present pace.

Microsoft’s gaming operations have accounted for one of the year’s largest rounds of cuts. The company announced plans in July to eliminate about 3,200 positions and restructure or divest several studios as Xbox management narrowed investment around major franchises. The reductions amounted to roughly a fifth of the division’s workforce.

Sony-owned Bungie has also undergone another major restructuring, reducing teams working on Destiny and Marathon after acknowledging that the studio could no longer operate at its previous size. Smaller developers have faced closures, reduced headcounts and cancelled projects as publishers reassess development budgets and concentrate spending on fewer titles.

The prolonged contraction has intensified discussion about employment practices in an industry traditionally dependent on project-based staffing and contractors. Unionisation campaigns have expanded across several major studios, while laid-off developers have increasingly relied on mutual-aid initiatives, professional networks and independent projects during lengthy searches for new positions.

Necrosoft described the hardship programme as a limited response to a much larger employment problem rather than a substitute for stable jobs or stronger worker protections. Its organisers said they had watched experienced colleagues face years of instability and wanted the bundle to provide practical assistance while recipients searched for work.