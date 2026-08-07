Create Meaningful Family Moments This Mother’s Day Holiday with ONYX Hospitality Group

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2026 – One of the simplest ways to express your love is by spending quality time with the people who matter most. This August holiday, why not invite your mother and family to take a break from the everyday and enjoy a change of scenery together? After all, the true value of travel lies not only in the destination itself, but in the moments shared along the way and the lasting memories created together. Whether it is introducing your parents to the charm of local communities and cultural traditions, discovering the distinctive flavours of each destination, reminiscing over treasured family memories through heartfelt conversations, or simply sharing smiles and laughter while relaxing by the pool, every moment spent together becomes a memory to cherish.

Believing that the best journeys are those shared with the people who matter most, ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in the Asia-Pacific region specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, luxury residences, restaurants and spas, encourages families to reconnect and create meaningful moments together this holiday. Through thoughtfully curated experiences designed to bring generations together, each property offers a wide range of on-site activities alongside the unique attractions of its surrounding destination, creating opportunities for families to make every moment together even more meaningful.

Guided by its More of What You Love philosophy, ONYX Hospitality Group’s portfolio of hotels is committed to creating holiday experiences that extend far beyond the guest room. From memorable dining experiences and rejuvenating spa treatments to quality time spent together in the hotel’s shared spaces and opportunities to discover the charm of local communities and cultural heritage surrounding each destination, every journey is thoughtfully designed to be richer and more rewarding. Complemented by the benefits of ONYX Rewards and exceptional dining experiences through ONYX Dining, every stay is made more seamless, more rewarding and more memorable, from the moment guests arrive until they return home.

For families planning a short getaway within Thailand, with the turquoise sea as the backdrop to their ideal holiday, Amari offers meaningful moments of relaxation, creating opportunities to spend quality time with mothers and loved ones alike, whether on the Gulf of Thailand or along the Andaman coast.

Amari Pattaya offers everything families need for a memorable holiday, with accommodation options ranging from one-bedroom rooms to spacious three-bedroom suites accommodating up to six guests, allowing everyone to spend quality time together throughout their stay. At the same time, every generation can enjoy activities tailored to their own interests, whether relaxing at Club Napa, the exclusive lounge on the 19th floor overlooking panoramic views of Pattaya Bay, or letting younger guests enjoy the water park and Tree House Kids Club before coming together again to share memorable dining experiences. From authentic Thai cuisine and international favourites to homemade pasta and poolside bites, dining experience adds another special moment to the family getaway. The day concludes with a rejuvenating treatment at maai spa, where holistic wellness therapies inspired by the beautiful transformation of the silkworm create a deeply restorative experience for both body and mind.

Meanwhile, Amari Hua Hin offers another ideal destination for families wishing to create meaningful moments with their mothers during the holiday. Set within a relaxed seaside atmosphere, the hotel features comfortable accommodation suitable for guests of all ages, a swimming pool, Breeze Spa, and dedicated children’s facilities. Beyond the hotel, families can stroll along the beach, discover local cafés and restaurants, or explore the unique charm of Hua Hin together.

For families seeking a relaxing escape amid the beauty of the Andaman Sea, Amari Phuket is set on a secluded private headland, offering panoramic views across Patong Bay from its guestrooms and suites. The resort’s interiors thoughtfully blend contemporary Thai craftsmanship with a distinctive sense of place, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the stay. Families can enjoy memorable moments together over authentic Italian cuisine at La Gritta, the resort’s renowned seafront Italian restaurant, or unwind while taking in spectacular ocean views from La Gritta Bar, The Jetty, The TreePod, and Samutr Bar, each offering its own unique ambience. The resort also features two swimming pools, Breeze Spa, and a Kids Club, allowing guests of all ages to enjoy their preferred way of spending time before heading out to experience the vibrant atmosphere of Patong Beach, along with its restaurants and shopping destinations, all just minutes away.

Another excellent choice for a seaside family holiday is Amari Koh Samui, located on Chaweng Beach. Surrounded by natural beauty, the resort offers a range of accommodation options, including spacious two-bedroom suites, along with three swimming pools, Breeze Spa, and activities for children. Families can also enjoy exploring Bophut Fisherman’s Village or discovering the unique charm of Koh Samui together. The resort’s diverse collection of restaurants and bars further enhances every family dining experience, including Amaya Food Gallery, serving Thai and international cuisine through interactive live cooking stations; Amaya Café for coffee, tea and light refreshments; Amaya Bar by the beach; Prego Koh Samui, offering authentic Italian cuisine and pizzas; and Aqua Eatery & Bar, serving beverages and light meals in a relaxed poolside setting.

For families seeking greater tranquillity and a closer connection with nature, Amari Vogue Krabi is located on Tubkaek Beach, one of Krabi’s most peaceful stretches of coastline. Nestled amidst nature at the foot of Dragon’s Crest (Khao Ngon Nak), one of the province’s most renowned scenic viewpoints, the resort enjoys a setting that continues to attract travellers from around the world. Surrounded by the breathtaking Andaman Sea, picturesque offshore islands and lush green mountains, the resort provides an idyllic environment for families to spend quality time together, unwind completely and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature. Beyond the resort, guests can discover Krabi’s natural attractions through island-hopping excursions, kayaking adventures, visits to its famous beaches and viewpoints, or explore the local way of life in Krabi Town, with its restaurants, markets and vibrant evening attractions.

Whether it is taking your parents away for a well-deserved change of scenery, spending the holidays with children and grandchildren, gathering with siblings for a special occasion, or reconnecting with friends after a long time apart, ONYX Hospitality Group’s hotels and serviced residences are ready to be part of every meaningful moment. With a diverse portfolio that caters to different destinations, lifestyles and travel preferences, ONYX Hospitality Group believes that the true meaning of travel lies not simply in the places we visit, but in the people we share the journey with and the moments we create together. Bringing More of What You Love to every stay, the Group continues to create memorable travel experiences that matter.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.onyx-hospitality.com

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About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.